Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last year’s top Wear OS watch is now massively reduced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently secure the best Wear OS smartwatch of 2023 at a massively reduced price.

Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £201.99 right now. That’s a massive 35 percent discount on this classy wearable’s £309.99 RRP.

Save 35% on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch

Save 35% on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch

The TicWatch Pro 5 is now selling at a hugely discounted price on Amazon, with 35% chopped off its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £201.99
View Deal

You’d better be quick though. Amazon is offering this as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means that it won’t be around forever.

It might surprise you to learn that we rate the TicWatch Pro 5 as the best Wear OS watch of last year. After all, there was some strong (and way higher profile) contenders in the Google Pixel Watch 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The TicWatch Pro 5 offers a great all round package, however, with one outstanding feature: epic battery life. By utilising a novel FSTN Display – essentially a secondary low-power screen on top of the OLED – the TicWatch Pro 5 is able to display key metrics like the time, your step count and heart rate, all while being super easy to read outdoors.

More to the point, this secondary screen allows the TicWatch Pro 5 to last for three days or more on a single charge. And that’s without even factoring in the Essential Mode, which turns off almost all major features, leaving you with just the FSTN display and an even longer running time.

This really is a game changer, and we’re very surprised that more manufacturers haven’t followed Mobvoi’s lead here.

Another outstanding feature is the TicWatch 5 Pro’s rapid charging, which can get you from 15 percent to the full 100 percent in just slightly over an hour.

Our very own Deputy Editor and resident smartwatch expert Thomas Deehan awarded the TicWatch Pro 5 4.5 out of 5 in his original review, calling it “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people”.

If you check out our Best Smartwatch 2024 feature, you’ll find that the TicWatch Pro 5 has been knocked off the Best Wear OS smartwatch top spot by the OnePlus Watch 2. However, Thomas notes of the TicWatch that “if you value an always-on display then it’s still the one to buy”.

You might like…

This is the iPad Mini deal we’ve been waiting for

This is the iPad Mini deal we’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
You can now get a Ninja air fryer for under £70

You can now get a Ninja air fryer for under £70

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
We’ve found the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals – starting at £9.85

We’ve found the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals – starting at £9.85

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Breville’s affordable espresso maker just got even cheaper

Breville’s affordable espresso maker just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Ninja’s pizza oven is going for a never before seen price

Ninja’s pizza oven is going for a never before seen price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words