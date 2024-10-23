Last year’s top Wear OS watch is now massively reduced

You can currently secure the best Wear OS smartwatch of 2023 at a massively reduced price.

Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £201.99 right now. That’s a massive 35 percent discount on this classy wearable’s £309.99 RRP.

Save 35% on the TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch The TicWatch Pro 5 is now selling at a hugely discounted price on Amazon, with 35% chopped off its RRP. Amazon

Save 35%

Now £201.99 View Deal

You’d better be quick though. Amazon is offering this as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means that it won’t be around forever.

It might surprise you to learn that we rate the TicWatch Pro 5 as the best Wear OS watch of last year. After all, there was some strong (and way higher profile) contenders in the Google Pixel Watch 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

The TicWatch Pro 5 offers a great all round package, however, with one outstanding feature: epic battery life. By utilising a novel FSTN Display – essentially a secondary low-power screen on top of the OLED – the TicWatch Pro 5 is able to display key metrics like the time, your step count and heart rate, all while being super easy to read outdoors.

More to the point, this secondary screen allows the TicWatch Pro 5 to last for three days or more on a single charge. And that’s without even factoring in the Essential Mode, which turns off almost all major features, leaving you with just the FSTN display and an even longer running time.

This really is a game changer, and we’re very surprised that more manufacturers haven’t followed Mobvoi’s lead here.

Another outstanding feature is the TicWatch 5 Pro’s rapid charging, which can get you from 15 percent to the full 100 percent in just slightly over an hour.

Our very own Deputy Editor and resident smartwatch expert Thomas Deehan awarded the TicWatch Pro 5 4.5 out of 5 in his original review, calling it “A great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people”.

If you check out our Best Smartwatch 2024 feature, you’ll find that the TicWatch Pro 5 has been knocked off the Best Wear OS smartwatch top spot by the OnePlus Watch 2. However, Thomas notes of the TicWatch that “if you value an always-on display then it’s still the one to buy”.