Following yesterday’s report about the almost complete disappearance of version one models of the Nintendo Switch in the UK – Argos’ eBay page has just unveiled a fresh new batch.

Having since been replaced by the quietly updated version two – with upgraded battery life – the V1’s have been on their way out, but at £40 cheaper and with £30 of Nintendo eShop credit included, Argos’ offer is just too good to turn down.

Nintendo Switch V1 Offer Nintendo Switch Neon Console & £30 eShop Bundle Currently out of stock at all other retailers, the original Nintendo Switch is still available to buy via Argos' eBay store. What's more, the console is significantly cheaper than the V2 variant and comes with £30 of eShop credit.

£30 is more than enough to nab you several stellar indie games to keep you entertained until the next major eShop sale (sadly, the recent 2020 New Year’s Sale has just ended).

If you’re after a chill, laid back experience then we highly recommend picking up either Untitled Goose Game or Stardew Valley. For the more seasoned gamers out there, you’ll feel right at home with the likes of Celeste and Cuphead, both of which are designed to give you a serious run for your money.

At present, there is no stock of the V1 Nintendo Switch to be found at GAME, Amazon, and even the Nintendo Official UK Store, and that’s not expected to change until January 24th.

If you were completely unaware that there was such a thing as a ‘V1’ or a ‘V2’ Nintendo Switch, then allow me to elaborate. Despite long gestating rumours of a Nintendo Switch Pro, Nintendo actually provided the full-fat Nintendo Switch with a hardware update on the sly.

Nintendo Switch V1 Offer Nintendo Switch Neon Console & £30 eShop Bundle Currently out of stock at all other retailers, the original Nintendo Switch is still available to buy via Argos' eBay store. What's more, the console is significantly cheaper than the V2 variant and comes with £30 of eShop credit.

The V2 Nintendo Switch was made available late last year but the only way to discern it from V1 consoles is the redesigned box that it’s shipped in.

Given the scarcity of V1 consoles – and affordable Nintendo Switch deals post-Black Friday – the likelihood of Argos’ offer sticking around are pretty slim. So if you fancy using that Christmas money to treat yourself, we definitely recommend striking while the iron’s hot.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…