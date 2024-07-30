Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get the Pixel 7a outrageously cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This is your last chance to secure the Google Pixel 7a at an outrageously cheap price.

Voxi Mobile is selling Google’s affordable wonder for just £288, which represents a £172.80 saving on its previous price. You can opt to pay over 12 months interest-free, or all up front.

Note that you’ll need to sign up for a £10 Voxi contract as part of the offer, bringing the price up to £298. That’s still a bargain, however, and these are 30-day rolling contracts that can be cancelled straight away.

Save £172.80 on the Google Pixel 7a, but be quick

Voxi Mobile is selling the Pixel 7a at a £172.80 discount.

  • Voxi Mobile
  • Save £172.80
  • Now £288
View Deal

You’ll need to be quick if you’re intent on signing up for this Pixel 7a deal. It ends August 6.

Interestingly, Google itself is running a sale on the Pixel 7a right now, but even that will set you back considerably more at £329.

We awarded the Pixel 7a a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review at launch, and we continue to believe that “Google’s 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph”. At this new lower price, it remains a compelling proposition, with an excellent camera for the money, smart Google software, and solid performance.

You also get wireless charging, which is an extreme rarity in a phone this cheap.

Google has since released the Pixel 8a, but it’s not a night and day improvement over the Pixel 7a. What’s more, the new phone selling at a way higher price, with a £499 RRP that dwarfs this Voxi offer on its predecessor.

This is an extremely neat and tidy little phone with an awful lot going for it. Grab the Pixel 7a on the cheap while you still can. You won’t regret it.

