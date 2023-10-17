Last chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the cheap

Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives on Switch later this week, so now is your last chance to secure it on the cheap with a massive 29% pre-order saving.

We’ve highlighted this deal before, but as time is of the essence (the game launches Friday, so orders will be dispatched in the next day or two), it seems appropriate to remind you all of the best Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order deal around.

ShopTo is selling Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch for £42.85, which is a 29% saving on the £59.99 RRP. Woohoo indeed.

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder back in June. It’s a brand new 2D (with 3D models) Mario game with a distinctly psychedelic twist. The focus this time around seems to be on mixing things up, with even a familiar Mario element like warp pipes behaving in a new way.

Touching the game’s ‘Wonder Flowers’ will upend many of the norms we’ve come to expect over the past 40 years or so. “From moving pipes to tilting terrain, bouncing Hoppos to stampeding Bulrushes, skydiving to space walks, you never know what’ll happen next,” promises Nintendo.

It’s also possible to transform Mario into something completely different, headlined by the fun-looking elephant fruit, which transforms you into a stampeding, water-spraying force of nature.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder also promises up to four-player local and online co-op. You may also encounter live player shadows and other more helpful elements placed by other players when tackling a course.

It’s looking like a very good time indeed, so make sure you grab this cheap Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order deal.