Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Super Mario Bros. Wonder arrives on Switch later this week, so now is your last chance to secure it on the cheap with a massive 29% pre-order saving.

We’ve highlighted this deal before, but as time is of the essence (the game launches Friday, so orders will be dispatched in the next day or two), it seems appropriate to remind you all of the best Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order deal around.

ShopTo is selling Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Nintendo Switch for £42.85, which is a 29% saving on the £59.99 RRP. Woohoo indeed.

Save 29% on Super Mario Bros. Wonder before release day

Save 29% on Super Mario Bros. Wonder before release day

ShopTo is offering Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-orders on the cheap, with 29% knocked off the RRP.

  • ShopTo
  • Save 29%
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder back in June. It’s a brand new 2D (with 3D models) Mario game with a distinctly psychedelic twist. The focus this time around seems to be on mixing things up, with even a familiar Mario element like warp pipes behaving in a new way.

Touching the game’s ‘Wonder Flowers’ will upend many of the norms we’ve come to expect over the past 40 years or so. “From moving pipes to tilting terrain, bouncing Hoppos to stampeding Bulrushes, skydiving to space walks, you never know what’ll happen next,” promises Nintendo.

It’s also possible to transform Mario into something completely different, headlined by the fun-looking elephant fruit, which transforms you into a stampeding, water-spraying force of nature.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder also promises up to four-player local and online co-op. You may also encounter live player shadows and other more helpful elements placed by other players when tackling a course.

It’s looking like a very good time indeed, so make sure you grab this cheap Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order deal.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

GoPro Hero 10’s lower price makes it a must for vloggers

Hannah Davies 8 hours ago
The ultimate phone and laptop charger is now on sale

The ultimate phone and laptop charger is now on sale

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal is the one to beat

This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal is the one to beat

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is now massively reduced

Gemma Ryles 11 hours ago
AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

AO just dropped a student laptop bargain

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition just nosedived in price

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.