Last chance to get a Dyson heater massively reduced

It’s clear that, from the current state of the British weather, winter is coming. So now is a pretty good time to prepare for the cold, dark nights with a Dyson heater.

Head on over to eBay and you can get a Dyson Hot + Cold Fan Heater (AM09) for just £271.99 with code SEPTSAVE20 at checkout.

That’s an additional 20% off the £339.99 price that itself is £60 off the usual asking price. You’ll need to act quickly because the code expires at midnight tonight.

This Dyson Hot + Cool deal will warm the cockles This refurbished Dyson Hot + Cool fan heater is down to £271.99 with the code SEPTSAVE20. But be quick, because the code expires at midnight.

This deal is for a refurbished Dyson model described as being in “Very Good” condition, and is sold directly by the Dyson Outlet, which has a 98.4% positive feedback rating from 131k+ sales.

The listing goes further, pertaining to the condition, reading: “The item shows minimal wear. It is fully functional and has been professionally refurbished, tested, inspected and cleaned to very good condition by qualified sellers. The item includes original or new accessories and may come in generic packaging. See the seller’s listing for full details.”

This, as the name would suggest, is a 2-in-1 model that’ll cool you in hot weather (so great for that two weeks next June) with a powerful, amplified airflow. More pertinently, it’ll also keep you toasty for the next six months. It has ceramic plates that heat up quickly makes use of an Air Multiplier technology that “amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow.”

There’s also a one-year guarantee, so it’s a risk-free purchase.

There’s the ability to choose between focused and diffused modes to direct the warmth towards your bed, or the couch, for instance, or opt for whole-room heating. On the cool side, you’ll be able to choose a gentle breeze during those summer evenings. There’s also a smooth 70-degree oscillation to direct airflow around the room.

There’s a sleep timer that can be set for between 15 minutes, just to take the edge off, or 9 hours to get you through the coldest nights. There’s also a remote control for easy access from the bedside.