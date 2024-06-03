Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last chance to get a 4K Samsung TV mega cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your TV in time for the Euros with this unbelievable bargain from Currys.

Save £100 and get a Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart TV (CU7100) for just £249 from Currys today. This deal will end tomorrow (Tuesday 4th June) so act fast to ensure you don’t miss out. 

Act fast and get a 4K Samsung Smart TV for just £249

Act fast and get a 4K Samsung Smart TV for just £249

Save £100 and get the 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for just £249 on Currys. Be quick as this deal ends on Tuesday 4th June.

  • Currys
  • Was £349
  • Now £249
View Deal

The CU7100 is Samsung’s entry-level smart TV that’s ideal for everyday viewing and is great value for money. 

Boasting a Crystal 4K Processor and HDR10 Plus, enjoy striking images with enhanced depth and colour contrast ratio regardless of what you’re watching. Whether that’s a nature documentary, a football match or the latest blockbuster, colours and details are vibrant and lifelike.

It’s not just image quality that’s impressive. The CU7100 is also fitted with Object Tracking Sound Lite technology which means the TV’s front speakers follow the picture on screen to create a more immersive experience. 

Powered by Tizen, you can access Samsung’s smart TV platform where you’ll find all your usual streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. The easy-to-use Smart Hub platform can also offer you personalised recommendations too if you need some inspiration.

Gaming has also been made easier thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub. The hub eliminates the need to hook up a console to play and instead you can play Game Pass titles via cloud streaming, without needing to download anything extra.

Although we are yet to review this TV ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating based on over 440 verified customer reviews. 

If you’re looking for a great value TV that can support everything from binge watching the latest series to watching football, or immersing yourself in nature documentaries, then the Samsung 4K Smart TV (CU7100) is a great choice. Remember to act fast as this offer ends tomorrow.

