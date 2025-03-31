This is your last chance to save 22% on the Sonos Roam 2 in the Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is coming to a close, meaning if you have any items still sitting in your cart, now is the time to check them out. This is also your final chance to spot anything else you’ve been meaning to pick up – such as a new portable speaker.

The Sonos Roam 2 has plummeted to just £139 in the Amazon Spring Sale. That means that, for a limited time only, you can buy the Sonos portable speaker for as little as £139. That’s a 22% saving compared to the speaker’s £179 RRP.

The Sonos Roam 2 is still just £139 on Amazon Don’t miss your final chance to bag the Sonos Roam 2 but as little as £139. That’s 22% off the portable speaker’s typical price of £179. Hurry though, this deal ends at midnight tonight. Amazon

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

You’ll need to act fast though – the sale ends at midnight tonight.

Is the Sonos Roam 2 worth buying?

More of the same from Sonos' most portable speaker Pros Clear, detailed midrange performance

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming

Strong water resistance

Dedicated Bluetooth button is a sensible addition Cons JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi a better-sounding alternative

Not the strongest bass performance

Little need to upgrade from older model

The Sonos Roam 2 is a 2024 portable speaker from Sonos and the cheapest entry point into the Sonos ecosystem.

The speaker is compact and lightweight at just 420g. It’s durable too, with a design that consists of shock-absorbing materials and a hardwearing finish to protect the speaker from drops and scratches, as well as an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating for outdoors adventures.

The Roam 2 supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming for higher-quality sound multi-room audio when paired with other Sonos speakers. You can control the speaker in a variety of ways with tactile buttons, the Sonos app, Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa voice assistance and Apple AirPlay 2 all onboard.

The speaker has a long-lasting 10-hour battery life and can be charged both wired and wirelessly with a compatible wireless charger.

Trusted Reviews TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney awarded the Sonos Roam 2 four and half out of five stars, praising the speaker’s clear, detailed mid-range performance, strong water resistance, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming and inclusion of a dedicated Bluetooth button.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Roam 2 review.

Looking for a different deal?

The Sonos Roam 2 isn’t the only Sonos speaker on sale during the Spring Sale. We’ve also spotted some fantastic discounts on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker and Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer.