Last chance to get the Honor 200 Pro massively reduced

Honor’s incredibly feature packed mid-range phone has just been given the deal treatment by Voxi, but there isn’t much time left to get it.

We were unbelievably impressed with the Honor 200 Pro when it came in for review, particularly in how its camera system was able to match (and in some ways, improve upon) the photography chops of the much higher priced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Well, that same phone can now be yours for just £471.60 on Voxi, which is quite a hefty drop on the phone’s original £699.99 launch price. Bear in mind however that the deal is only available until Thursday, March 13th.

In order to get the offer, you need to add a Voxi SIM to your purchase but luckily there is a £10 rolling SIM that you can get and then cancel immediately afterwards to avoid any further costs.

Back to the phone at hand, Honor has been gradually making a name for itself in the best mid-range phone market but with the Honor 200 Pro, the company kicked things up to another level.

Where the phone easily excels above the competition is in its cameras. In his early verdict when testing the Honor 200 Pro out before release, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter had this to say:

“I was so impressed by the first few snaps I took that I decided to see how it’d fare in a head-to-head shootout with the top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You might say that it’s an unfair comparison – the S24 Ultra costs £550 more than the Honor 200 Pro, after all – but reader, it doesn’t matter. That’s because the Honor 200 Pro, using the AI-powered Harcourt Portrait effects, consistently delivered better-looking portrait shots than the competing Galaxy S24 Ultra, both in terms of overall detail and style.”

This isn’t to say that the Honor 200 Pro only shines in one area, far from it. The massive 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display is perfect for a spot of gaming on the go or streaming the latest shows during your commute, while the super fast 100W charging can get the phone topped up in next to no time.

Despite its mid-range price point, there’s an undeniably flagship feeling about the Honor 200 Pro, and it’s only made even more of a bargain thanks to this price cut from Voxi.