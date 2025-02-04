Time’s running out on Samsung’s epic Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus

If you want to get the best value for money possible on your next Samsung Galaxy upgrade then you need to make use of this S25 bargain before it’s gone.

At the time of writing there are only two days left to take up Samsung on its generous offer of getting double the storage on your Galaxy S25 at no additional cost, so if you want to be less reliant on cloud storage and also have more room for apps and downloading films and TV shows, this is the deal to go for.

In addition to the offer mentioned above, you can get the Galaxy S25 on iD Mobile with 100GB data for just £29.99 a month and £19.99 upfront, via Mobiles UK. Bear in mind that there is a slight price increase on the monthly rate from April onwards, but it still holds up as a great value pick to nab the S25 without breaking the bank.

Galaxy S25 with double storage and 100GB data This is your last chance to get double the storage at no extra cost on your Galaxy S25 upgrade, plus this contract comes with a massive 100GB of data so that you can make the most of your new phone. Mobiles UK

Just £19 upfront

£29.99/month View Deal

You also get free roaming with your included plan in 50 destinations worldwide, which is always handy to have if you do travel regularly.

Circling back to the phone itself, while we have yet to definitively review the new Samsung Galaxy S25, it is at the very least shaping up to be another solid entry-level flagship within the Android space.

Sure, the S25 doesn’t represent a major overhaul on its predecessor, but if you are upgrading from a phone that’s a couple of years old then you’ll notice a boost in performance right away.

Under the hood the Galaxy S25 sports the super fast Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, designed to give Galaxy AI a massive boost, alongside Google Gemini which is now built into the phone and can be used to run tons of demands on device.

Beyond the performance, you’re looking at a slick 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, three rear facing cameras and a battery that should get you up to 29-hours of video playback.

In his hands-on with the device, TR’s Cam Bunton wrote: “with the power and performance on offer, in a phone this small, slim and lightweight, it’s got no competition in the Android space. iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are, arguably, its only real competitors.”

So if the Galaxy S25 is looking tempting as your next upgrade then I highly recommend making use of this offer whilst it’s still available. When you do have your upgrade in hand, you can also use our guide on Galaxy S25 cases to keep your phone protected.