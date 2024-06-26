Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kobo’s colour screen e-reader has its first big price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Kobo Clara Colour e-reader has received its first big price cut.

Argos is currently selling the Kobo Clara Colour for £119.99, which turns out to be a £20 discount on its £139.99 RRP.

For a classy e-reader that only hit shots at the end of April, that’s a really good deal.

The Kobo Clara Colour is in certain ways a fairly typical e-reader, with 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 6-inch 300ppi E-Ink display. However, the latter component has one big notable feature that helps it to stand out from the likes of the Kindle Paperwhite.

That’s right, the Kobo Clara Colour display is capable of eschewing the usual monochrome palette in favour of a full spread of colours. This makes it way better for reading comics, magazines, and illustrated books.

It also makes Kobo’s neat annotation features even more powerful, as you can now highlight text in a variety of colours.

Elsewhere, the Kobo Clara Colour’s ComfortLight Pro feature reduces sleep-harming blue light throughout the day, while Kobo estimates that you’ll be able to get 42 days of battery life out of it if you read 30 minutes a day on fairly low brightness.

At at 174g, the Kobo Clara Colour is lighter than most phones, while an IPX8 rating means you can indulge in a spot of poolside reading on your holidays without worrying.

Kobo’s ebook ecosystem obviously isn’t as fully fleshed out as Amazon’s Kindle range, but it’s way more open, offering access to the widely used EPUB format. OverDrive integration, meanwhile, lets you borrow books from your local library for free.

It’s a solid e-reader option, and at this price the Kobo Clara Colour is a flat out bargain.

