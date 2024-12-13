Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Kindle Colorsoft when the Kobo Clara Colour is this cheap before Christmas

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’re on the hunt for an epic e-reader this Christmas then forget about nabbing a Kindle – this Kobo deal is a far better buy.

The Kobo Clara Colour, which is a direct competitor to the Kindle Colorsoft in the fact that it can display e-books in colour as well as monochrome, is now far cheaper than Amazon’s device.

For context, the Kindle Colorsoft costs a whopping £269.99 which puts it out of the price range for many, but the Kindle Clara Colour has just seen its price fall to only £119.99, making it a perfect buy for those on a budget.

While it’s true that Amazon has the best overall book store with the ‘Kindle Books’ section of its website, you have far more options for where you source your books from with a Kobo.

For starters, Kobo itself has a store (that’s also built into the Clara Colour) so you can easily download books on the go, but you can also nab e-books from any other site that sells them – bar Amazon.

This means that if you happen to see a cheaper price for a book you want elsewhere, then you aren’t forced to wait until the price drops on the Kobo store. Where Kobo devices really come into their own however is in how they work with your local library.

If you have a local library membership and an Overdrive account (which is free to set up), then you can download free e-books from your library, to your Kobo. This makes the Kobo Clara Colour a great option for students who don’t have the budget to spend a ton of money on books.

Of course, the highlight feature of the Clara Colour is the fact that it can display books with colour, which isn’t just handy for selecting different colour highlights, it also makes the device a great pairing with digital graphic novels.

It doesn’t matter if you want to get some more reading done in 2025 or you’re after the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life, this offer on the Kobo Clara Colour is a true bargain that isn’t likely to stick around for long.

