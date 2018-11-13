KitchenAid Black Friday: Deals we expect and discounts live now

KitchenAid Black Friday: KitchenAid home appliances always figure strongly when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Regardless of whether you’re holding out to see if a KitchenAid appliance shows up in the Black Friday deals this year, or are itching to pick up a new food mixer right now, the following guide will help you grab a bargain.

KitchenAid Black Friday

It’s always worth keeping an eye on KitchenAid prices around Black Friday. This year that takes place on November 23, but you can expect the Black Friday deals to start cropping up any day now.

So what can you expect to see? Last year, the likes of John Lewis, Currys and AO.com knocked £120 off the 4.8 litre Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer.

We’re expecting similarly sizeable savings on a whole bunch of KitchenAid gear this coming Black Friday.

Related: Cyber Monday UK 2018

KitchenAid deals live right now

We’re big fans of the brand here at Trusted Reviews, as our product reviews go to show. We particularly like the brand’s mixers for their top notch build quality, speed and efficiency. For such heavy-duty bits of machinery, they’re surprisingly quiet, too.

Even prior to Black Friday, you can expect some great KitchenAid deals. As we’ve already noted, the Black Friday period has gradually extended to as much as a fortnight before the day itself.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best KitchenAid deals available from some of the UK’s biggest online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best KitchenAid deals – Amazon

Related: Amazon Black Friday

Best KitchenAid deals – John Lewis

Related: John Lewis Black Friday

Best KitchenAid deals – Currys

Related: Currys Black Friday

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.