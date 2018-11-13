Trending:

KitchenAid Black Friday: Deals we expect and discounts live now

KitchenAid Black Friday: KitchenAid home appliances always figure strongly when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Regardless of whether you’re holding out to see if a KitchenAid appliance shows up in the Black Friday deals this year, or are itching to pick up a new food mixer right now, the following guide will help you grab a bargain.

KitchenAid Black Friday

It’s always worth keeping an eye on KitchenAid prices around Black Friday. This year that takes place on November 23, but you can expect the Black Friday deals to start cropping up any day now.

So what can you expect to see? Last year, the likes of John Lewis, Currys and AO.com knocked £120 off the 4.8 litre Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer.

We’re expecting similarly sizeable savings on a whole bunch of KitchenAid gear this coming Black Friday.

KitchenAid deals live right now

We’re big fans of the brand here at Trusted Reviews, as our product reviews go to show. We particularly like the brand’s mixers for their top notch build quality, speed and efficiency. For such heavy-duty bits of machinery, they’re surprisingly quiet, too.

Even prior to Black Friday, you can expect some great KitchenAid deals. As we’ve already noted, the Black Friday period has gradually extended to as much as a fortnight before the day itself.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best KitchenAid deals available from some of the UK’s biggest online retailers.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, act fast before it’s gone.

Best KitchenAid deals – Amazon

Best Amazon KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid UK 5KSM95PSBCU Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Silver

An elite mixer with a solid metal build, powerful motor and range of attachments, all for a knock-down price.

Amazon

|

£395.48

View Deal

£395.48

|

Amazon

KitchenAid 5K45SSBWH Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3 Litre, White

A smaller take on the classic KitchenAid mixer, featuring a direct drive motor with 10 speeds, as well as the following attachments: Dough Hook, Whisk, Flat Beater and Bowl.

Amazon

|

£278.10

View Deal

£278.10

|

Amazon

KitchenAid 5K5GB Glass Bowl, 4.8 Litre (Optional Accessory for KitchenAid Stand Mixers)

This optional accessory for KitchenAid mixers (specifically models KSM150PS, KSM152PS and KSM155GB) gives you a big 4.8l capacity glass bowl with measurement lines, a pouring nozzle and a handle.

Amazon

|

£47.49

View Deal

£47.49

|

Amazon

Best KitchenAid deals – John Lewis

Best John Lewis KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid 175 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Pistachio

There can be a massive price difference if you go with a less popular colour on John Lewis. Despite this, you always get that 2 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £150

|

Now £449.00

View Deal

Now £449.00

|

Save £150

|

John Lewis

KitchenAid Diamond Blender, Oynx Black

Again, going for certain colours gets you a much lower price at John Lewis. This blender features a large 1.75L one-piece BPA-free pitcher with a diamond shape design and stainless steel blades.

John Lewis

|

Save 20

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save 20

|

John Lewis

KitchenAid Artisan 1.5L Kettle, Candy Apple

The Empire Red and Candy Apple colours of this stylish kettle are as much as £20 cheaper than some of the other colours. You still get the same speedy 3kW heating element, adjustable temperature, and 1.5L capacity.

John Lewis

|

Save £20

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £20

|

John Lewis

Best KitchenAid deals – Currys

Best KitchenAid Currys Deals

KitchenAid Traditional Kettle & Toaster Bundle - Onyx Black

An appealing breakfast bundle that features a stylish kettle and a two-slice toaster with seven different browning settings.

Currys

|

Save £100.98

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £100.98

|

Currys

Iconic KCFMA 60150R Tall Fridge - Right Hinge, Almond Cream

KitchenAid isn’t all about food mixers, of course. Take a look at this gorgeous fridge, complete with fast cooling function, LED lighting and a holiday mode help you save energy.

Currys

|

Save £191.01

|

Now £898.98

View Deal

Now £898.98

|

Save £191.01

|

Currys

