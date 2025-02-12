The most underrated Kindle is now going for a bargain price

The first-generation Kindle Scribe, which was unfortunately overlooked due to its high initial price point, is now going for a steal.

Take it from me, as someone who is a little obsessed with E Ink devices, out of all the ones I’ve tested it’s the original Kindle Scribe that surprised me the most, but it’s also the one that received little fanfare upon its release.

Part of the reason for this is that it launched with a high starting price of £329.99, but now you can get this e-reader/digital notebook hybrid for the much cheaper price of only £249.99. At that rate, I’d argue that it’s a bargain buy for students and professionals alike.

While it might be tempting to opt for a dedicated e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite, or a separate digital notebook like the Remarkable 2, it doesn’t make a lot of sense financially, even though they are still great products. If you do have the budget for both then by all means, go wild, but for everyone else you’re getting far more bang for your buck with the Kindle Scribe.

As you can imagine, this is still a Kindle device at heart with easy access to the Kindle Books store, which is easily the best storefront out there for digital reading, and it’s incredibly easy to change font styles, sizes, highlight passages and more. You can even listen to Audible audiobooks via Bluetooth.

Where the Scribe really impressed me though was in how brilliantly it recreates the feeling of writing on a piece of paper. Even though I still prefer the Remarkable line-up overall for their various notebook modes and how easy it is to access notes via the Remarkable app, I do think that the Kindle Scribe just about beats them purely when it comes to the writing experience.

At the time of launch, the only way to really annotate a page on the Scribe was to add sticky notes that could hide bits of handwriting within them. Thanks to a recent update however, it’s now possible to take notes in the margins so that they can be read alongside the original text.

This makes the Kindle Scribe far more useful for students (particularly those studying English Literature), but the notetaking experience is also handy for professionals who want a more streamlined way of jotting down ideas that doesn’t involve a ton of paper and key information getting lost.

Even though there’s a newer Kindle Scribe on the market, that 2024 iteration costs quite a bit more than this deal, making the original Kindle Scribe the more cost effective buy for most people.