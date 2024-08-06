Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

The Kindle Scribe is the largest and most feature-packed of all of Amazon’s e-readers, but that also means that it’s the most expensive.

With the rise of digital notebooks and e-ink tablets such as the Remarkable 2 and the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, the Kindle Scribe feels like Amazon’s response to those devices, setting up a new vertical within the Kindle line-up that blends what we know about the company’s e-readers with a new focus on note-taking.

Packing a much larger 10.2-inch display and with a stylus included, the Kindle Scribe recreates the feeling of writing on paper perfectly. You can draw and jot down thoughts and ideas in the ‘notebooks’ section of the Scribe, which can be quite handy for both students and professionals who want to have a notification-free device that doesn’t distract you whilst you’re brainstorming.

On the flip side, the Kindle Scribe benefits from Amazon’s expansive ecosystem of ebooks and audiobooks. Any and all Kindle books can be read on this device, and while you can’t scribble on the pages themselves, you can put down sticky notes that contain doodles and reflections.

With a starting price of £329.99/$339.99, the Kindle Scribe is easily the most expensive Kindle to date, but you do get plenty in return for that investment. If the Kindle Scribe sounds like the right choice for you then take a look at our constantly updating price comparison tool below to nab yourself the best deal possible.

