Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Kindle Scribe deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The Kindle Scribe is the largest and most feature-packed of all of Amazon’s e-readers, but that also means that it’s the most expensive.

With the rise of digital notebooks and e-ink tablets such as the Remarkable 2 and the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, the Kindle Scribe feels like Amazon’s response to those devices, setting up a new vertical within the Kindle line-up that blends what we know about the company’s e-readers with a new focus on note-taking.

Packing a much larger 10.2-inch display and with a stylus included, the Kindle Scribe recreates the feeling of writing on paper perfectly. You can draw and jot down thoughts and ideas in the ‘notebooks’ section of the Scribe, which can be quite handy for both students and professionals who want to have a notification-free device that doesn’t distract you whilst you’re brainstorming.

On the flip side, the Kindle Scribe benefits from Amazon’s expansive ecosystem of ebooks and audiobooks. Any and all Kindle books can be read on this device, and while you can’t scribble on the pages themselves, you can put down sticky notes that contain doodles and reflections.

With a starting price of £329.99/$339.99, the Kindle Scribe is easily the most expensive Kindle to date, but you do get plenty in return for that investment. If the Kindle Scribe sounds like the right choice for you then take a look at our constantly updating price comparison tool below to nab yourself the best deal possible.

Best Kindle Scribe deals right now

If you’re still unsure as to which Kindle is right for you, you may want to check out our round-up of the best Kindles we’ve tested. After all, the Kindle Paperwhite and the entry-level Kindle are still great picks for those solely interested in reading.

When you’ve come to the end of a chapter and fancy watching something instead, our list of the best Sky deals can get you tons of content at a reduced price. We also keep an eye out for the best iPhone deals and best Samsung Galaxy deals for anyone looking to upgrade their handset.

More Kindle Scribe deals

UK Kindle Scribe offers:

US Kindle Scribe offers:

You might like…

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Now’s your chance to get AirPods Max at £90 off RRP

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Best Buy’s MacBook Air M2 deal is on another level

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Best Apple Studio Display deals for August 2024

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

Samsung’s Galaxy A15 just plummeted to £99

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words