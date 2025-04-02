The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% cheaper for a limited time only

The Amazon Spring Sale might be over but that doesn’t mean every deal has disappeared. If you’re looking for a new e-reader for a young reader, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% off with this limited time deal.

Head to Amazon now and pay just $139.99 for the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids. That’s $40 off the e-reader’s usual $179.99 RRP. Not only that, but if you buy two Paperwhite Kids, you could save a further $20 on top of this offer.

This is the same price we saw during the Spring Sale and the lowest we’ve seen the Kindle Paperwhite Kids fall in price since it launched toward the end of last year, meaning there’s been no better time to buy it. Head to Amazon now before this deal ends to take advantage of this fantastic offer.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024) is the most recent Paperwhite e-reader geared toward younger readers.

This 16GB e-reader has a large 7-inch, glare-free display and adjustable warm light for comfortable reading whether they’re sat in the garden or cosy in bed. It’s also waterproof for reading at the beach this summer and comes with a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year worry-free guarantee for added protection.

The latest model offers a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns for a smoother experience, while the lack of notifications, apps, videos and games keep kids focussed on reading.

This offer also comes with six months of Amazon Kids+, giving kids aged 3-12 access to thousands of books, including popular titles like Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Artemis Fowl. Of course, there are also parental controls to ensure their safety where you can adjust age filters, view their reading progression, set a bedtime and more.

While we haven’t tested the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids just yet, we have reviewed the standard Kindle Paperwhite which is essentially the same device without the Kids-focussed software and cover.

Cam Bunton awarded the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, crediting the e-reader’s excellent screen, nice colour options and improved build quality.

“The Kindle Paperwhite 2024 nails the balance between having the best, largest display without being a giant tablet-sized device. It’s a pleasure to read on, it lasts for weeks on a full charge and it’s waterproof. This could be the perfect Kindle”, he wrote in his review.

Looking for a different deal?

