Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for August 2024

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect device for avid readers, allowing them to access millions of e-books, audiobooks and newspapers all in one place. 

At just 6.8-inches and 205g, the Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and can be held with just one hand, even during prolonged reading sessions. It also boasts a solid IPX8 water-resistance rating, which means it’ll survive an accidental dunking in the pool or bathtub. 

Thanks to its monochrome E Ink technology, the Kindle Paperwhite is much kinder on the eyes than standard LCD tablets. Even so, with its 300ppi resolution, text and images still appear clear, sharp and crisp. 

Amazon’s Kindle bookshop is packed with both big-name titles and self-published authors, all of which are instantly accessible through the Kindle Paperwhite. 

There are also extra Amazon monthly subscriptions, helping you make the most of your Kindle Paperwhite, such as Kindle Unlimited which allows you unlimited access to over millions of e-books for a monthly subscription.

With a battery that can last for multiple weeks between charges, the Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice for keeping you entertained during your commute or for holidays spent reading on the beach. 

Having access to millions of books at your fingertips may seem like a pricey investment but luckily there are plenty of deals to be found for the Kindle Paperwhite. We’ve collected the best deals that are currently available from major retailers below, to save you the trouble of finding them yourself.

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals right now:

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

If you’d prefer a Kindle e-reader that also doubles up as a digital notebook then you should check out our best Kindle Scribe deals list. Or if you want an e-reader that doesn’t solely use Amazon’s services then visit our collection of the best e-readers we’ve tested.

More Kindle Paperwhite deals:

UK Kindle Paperwhite offers:

US Kindle Paperwhite offers:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

