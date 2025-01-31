If your Valentine loves Kim Kardashian and Beats headphones, we’ve found the perfect gift

It’s not often the Kardashians get a mention on Trusted Reviews, but this deal on the stylish Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian is too good to miss.

Go to Amazon US today to save 49% on this fashion-forward edition of the Beats Studio Pro. This deal drops the price of the Beats Studio Pro down to just $179.99, saving you $169.96 off their $349.95 RRP when you shop today.

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones are almost half price right now Don’t miss your chance to save nearly half on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones with 49% off deal. Head to Amazon today to get the noise-cancelling over-ears for just $179.99 down from $349.95. Amazon

Was £349.95

Now $179.99 View Deal

Don’t miss this chance to bag the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian in Dune for nearly half their usual price.

Are the Beats Studio Pro worth buying?

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony? Pros Strong noise-cancelling

Neutral, clear presentation

Excellent wireless performance

Physical controls

USB-C audio Cons ANC suffers with wind noise

No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs

Design better suited for smaller ears

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian are essentially the 2023 Beats Studio Pro in three exclusive colours curated by Kim herself: Moon, Dune and Earth. This particular offer applies to the light brown Dune shade and comes with a matching case and cables, making it the ultimate fashion statement for any music lover slash reality TV fanatic.

These over-ears are packed with features, including ANC for shutting out distractions, a transparency mode for letting sound in, and support for both lossless audio via USB-C and immersive spatial audio.

They’re also compatible with both iOS and Android and can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, making them ideal for travelling.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

TV & Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Beats Studio Pro 4/5 stars, praising the headphones’ clear audio, powerful noise cancelling and top-notch wireless performance.

“The Beats Studio Pro harness clear, neutral sound quality, strong noise-cancellation, and an excellent wireless performance into their slightly tweaked design”, wrote Kob. “While they impress with good performance across the board, it’s not quite at the level to supplant the likes of Sony”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Pro review.

Looking for a different deal?

In the UK? The AirPods Pro 2 have dropped back down to £199, making them the perfect time to snatch them up for less than £200.