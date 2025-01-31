Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If your Valentine loves Kim Kardashian and Beats headphones, we’ve found the perfect gift

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s not often the Kardashians get a mention on Trusted Reviews, but this deal on the stylish Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian is too good to miss. 

Go to Amazon US today to save 49% on this fashion-forward edition of the Beats Studio Pro. This deal drops the price of the Beats Studio Pro down to just $179.99, saving you $169.96 off their $349.95 RRP when you shop today. 

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones are almost half price right now

Don’t miss your chance to save nearly half on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones with 49% off deal. Head to Amazon today to get the noise-cancelling over-ears for just $179.99 down from $349.95.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.95
  • Now $179.99
View Deal

Don’t miss this chance to bag the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian in Dune for nearly half their usual price. 

Are the Beats Studio Pro worth buying? 

Beats Studio Pro logo
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Beats' over-ears impress but can they topple the likes of Sony?

Pros

  • Strong noise-cancelling
  • Neutral, clear presentation
  • Excellent wireless performance
  • Physical controls
  • USB-C audio

Cons

  • ANC suffers with wind noise
  • No room for higher quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Design better suited for smaller ears

The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian are essentially the 2023 Beats Studio Pro in three exclusive colours curated by Kim herself: Moon, Dune and Earth. This particular offer applies to the light brown Dune shade and comes with a matching case and cables, making it the ultimate fashion statement for any music lover slash reality TV fanatic. 

These over-ears are packed with features, including ANC for shutting out distractions, a transparency mode for letting sound in, and support for both lossless audio via USB-C and immersive spatial audio. 

They’re also compatible with both iOS and Android and can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, making them ideal for travelling. 

TV & Audio editor Kob Monney awarded the Beats Studio Pro 4/5 stars, praising the headphones’ clear audio, powerful noise cancelling and top-notch wireless performance. 

“The Beats Studio Pro harness clear, neutral sound quality, strong noise-cancellation, and an excellent wireless performance into their slightly tweaked design”, wrote Kob. “While they impress with good performance across the board, it’s not quite at the level to supplant the likes of Sony”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

In the UK? The AirPods Pro 2 have dropped back down to £199, making them the perfect time to snatch them up for less than £200. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

