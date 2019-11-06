Currys PC World’s latest deal is definitely one for the coffee lovers in the house. You can get your hands on a Krups Dolce Gusto Oblo hot drinks machine for only £28, and get a £5 voucher in the process.

This is a big saving – the machine previously cost £89.99 so you’re getting two thirds off the original price.

It’s a stylish addition to your kitchen, available in several colours, and can quickly whip up that frothy Cappuccino you’ve been craving. Plus, until November 12th, anyone who spends at least £25 at Currys (either online or in-store) can receive a swish £5 voucher, within eight days of your purchase.

Massive savings on this Dolce Gusto Oblo hot drinks machine Dolce Gusto Oblo Coffee Machine – Free £5 voucher We gave the Dolce Gusto Oblo four stars in our review and now you can get your hands on it for just £28, and with a free £5 thrown in for good measure.

When we reviewed the Krups Dolce Gusto Oblo, we were impressed with the machine’s compact style and the price. Yes, the very same price which looks a fair bit higher now in the wake of this current offer. It’s nice and easy to clean too, which can’t be said for all similar machines.

Rachel Ogden wrote, in her review: “The Krups Oblo is one of the more affordable models to use the popular coffee pod system. Launched along with the Jovia by De’Longhi, it’s the square alternative to the Jovia’s more typical curves and upright configuration.”

Related: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

“It’s a good entry-level machine for quality coffee and what it lacks in bells and whistles, it more than makes up for with ease of use and drinks options. As well as favourites, such as espresso and cappuccino (made from a combination of two pods), you’ll have the option of making iced coffee, chai tea latte and hot chocolate as well as skinny and unsweetened drinks. There are more than 30 drinks to choose from.”

“The coffee it produces is good quality with a respectable crema, while the ‘milk’ capsules generate a long-lasting froth. Nescafe Dolce Gusto’s ‘milk’ and coffee pods, however, do look the same from the top (the bases are white and brown respectively), so it’s best for bleary-eyed mornings to store them separately. A removable platform gives two positions for your cup with a lower one for tall mugs – but there’s limited width, so chunky cups may not fit below the spout.”

Massive savings on this Dolce Gusto Oblo hot drinks machine Dolce Gusto Oblo Coffee Machine – Free £5 voucher We gave the Dolce Gusto Oblo four stars in our review and now you can get your hands on it for just £28, and with a free £5 thrown in for good measure.

Overall, we were very impressed with the product, giving it an 8/10 rating and now, at £28, it’s hard not to be even more impressed. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking for an entry level coffee machine.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…