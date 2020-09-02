Keep the kids fit with the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 – now just £29.99

With Joe Wicks retiring his beloved PE lessons, it’s time to find a new way to keep the kids motivated. Enter the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 – now with £50 off for a limited time.

Boasting a ton of different kid-friendly brands including Star Wars, Marvel and Frozen 2, the Vivofit Jr 2 has seen a huge price drop over at Argos’ eBay page. At any other time of the year, this entry-level fitness tracker would set you back £80, but it can now be yours for just £29.99.

While we have yet to review the Vivofit Jr 2, we do have a lot of experience with Garmin’s traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches, and we’ve been impressed every time.

Of course, in order to appeal to a younger crowd, the Vivofit Jr 2 shakes things up a bit with an in-app adventure mode. This new mode gamifies the fitness experience by ensuring that kids achieve at least 60 minutes of exercise each day in order to progress in the adventure.

The adventure mode changes depending on the type of Vivofit Jr 2 that you’ve picked up. For instance, the Star Wars model sees kids traverse the dusty planes of Jakku with BB-8.

Being swimproof up to 50 metres, you can even take the Vivofit Jr 2 to the local pool (when it finally opens up again, that is). And let’s face it, given that delicate technology in the hands of young children can sometimes meet an untimely end, knowing that the Vivofit Jr 2 is waterproof and dustproof can be a huge weight off your mind.

It’s not all about fitness however. Via the app, you can set reminders that’ll appear directly on the Vivofit, ensuring that there’s no longer an excuse for forgetting to do the chores.

With such a huge reduction off its original price, this incredible offer on the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is almost too good to be true, and there’s never a bad time to encourage a healthy pattern of exercise.

