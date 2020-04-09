Amazon’s Family Plan package for its Fire for Kids Unlimited service is now just 99p for three whole months’ access.

At your wit’s end with the children at home? This deal on Amazon’s Fire for Kids Unlimited service just might have come in the nick of time with an amazing deal on family subscriptions.

Enjoy a plethora of great content for the kids to inhale on Fire for Kids Unlimited and, for new customers to the service, pay just 99p across a whole three month period on its Family Plan, down from its usual rate of £7.99 a month (or £3.99 a month for a single child plan).

Accessible if you’re the owner of either a Amazon Fire tablet or Kindle, Fire Kids Unlimited offers books, films, TV shows, games and other informative apps in their thousands with children in mind, giving parent’s peace of mind that their children are entering into a safe digital space.

Screen time really needn’t be a bad thing. With an easy to use interface, your children can sit quietly and watch a film or TV show with familiar characters like Peppa Pig, Mickey Mouse or the Muppets and enjoy entertaining and educational content.

With the Family Plan, too, you can create profiles for up to four children and tailor it to their age group with parental controls, with Fire for Kids Unlimited offering content that’s suitable for kids as young as three, and as old as 12.

In addition, parental controls allow you to limit how long your children can be on the service, as well as setting goals for your children to reach in order to help with their educational games and apps, keeping kids stimulated and excited to learn. It’s also worth noting, with no in-app purchases, your kids aren’t likely to run up a hefty bill on your credit card.

Screen time that shouldn’t leave parents feeling guilty, Fire for Kids Unlimited is a great service that offers the ideal balance between entertaining and educational with a ton of books, games, TV shows, films and other apps for children to make their way through and to give parents a much needed break.

Subscribe to the Family Plan for Fire Kids Unlimited today and save £23 with the first three months costing just 99p, thereafter auto-renewing to £7.99 a month.

Fire Kids Unlimited Deal Fire Kids Unlimited - Family Plan 3 Months for 99p Create up to four profiles on the family plan and offer kids fantastic games, books, TV shows, films and more that are both entertaining and educational, available to use on a Fire tablet or Kindle.

