Keep gaming with 29% off the WD My Passport 2TB portable hard drive

Amazon has now taken £22 off the £74.99 RRP of the WD My Passport 2TB portable hard drive, meaning it can be yours for just £52.99.

Buy: WD My Passport 2TB Portable Hard Drive Now £52.99 (save 29%)

Expanding your digital universe with one simple device plugged in, the price on this 2TB WD My Passport hard drive is not to be missed, down to its cheapest rate yet on Amazon right now.

Best WD My Passport Hard Drive Deal WD My Passport 2 TB Portable Hard Drive for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 - Blue Available in five great colours, the WD My Passport hard drive comes in a compact size, perfect for carting around and with built-in WD Backup software, as well as encryption to ensure your files are safe. Compatible with Windows, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

Usually retailing at a steep £74.99, in this price drop you can bag the portable hard drive in a spectrum of bold colours for a decent £52.99, including blue, red, orange, yellow, black and white.

First things first, when it comes to a portable hard drive, beyond all the specs you’d live in hope for, it’s important that the WD My Passport hard drive actually lives up to its portable sell.

Sitting at 4.33-inches by 3.21-inches, the hard drive actually takes up less space than a fair few flagship smartphones these days, at least in terms of its height, making this one easy to slip into your bag beside your laptop if you’re opting to use the WD My Passport for work documents and other files on the go.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac, you can utilise the WD My Passport to store huge amounts of video, as well as photos, music and other digital files. It is also worth noting this is a great one for expanding your gaming catalogue with the ability to plug into your PS4 or Xbox One to increase your storage. No need to worry when you’re downloading the latest 100GB+ title, you’ll have a giant amount of space to do with as you please.

Most important of all, when it comes to security the WD My Passport 2TB hard drive comes with WD Backup software, as well as password protection. Taking the wellbeing of your important files and memories seriously, the WD software will ensure everything is tightly kept under lock and key.

With automatic backups able to set up on a schedule that suits you, the WD My Passport also comes with 265-bit AES hardware encryption built-in.

The ideal portable hard drive, the WD My Passport ticks portability, security and that all-important extra boost of storage for all your sacred digital files, now down to just £52.99.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

