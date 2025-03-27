:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Karcher’s handheld window vacuum bundle is seeing nearly 50% off

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Struggle with condensation within your home? You need to see this deal on the Karcher Window Vacuum, which tackles damp and moisture in seconds.

The Karcher Window Vac WV 2 is currently just £44.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is a massive £35 off its usual price. 

This Karcher Window Vacuum is nearly 50% off for Amazon’s Spring Sale

Tackle condensation and excess moisture within your home with the Karcher Window Vac WV 2, which is now just £44.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £79.99
  • Now £44.99
View Deal

The Karcher WV 2 is essentially a handheld vacuum cleaner that removes excess water from spaces such as windows, tiles, mirrors, shower screens and more. 

All water is collected into the 100ml dirty water tank which can be easily opened and emptied whenever it fills up. 

The device itself is lightweight, with an ergonomic handle that’s easy to hold. It also sports a flexible suction lip which ensures there’s no residual moisture left behind, even at the edges. 

Included with this bundle is a spray bottle with a wiper and microfibre cloth and 20ml window cleaner concentrate, which are all designed to pre-treat interior windows and any lightly soiled surfaces.

Also thrown in with the bundle are two attachments, including a wide suction nozzle of 280mm for quickly cleaning larger surfaces and a 170mm narrow nozzle for those smaller and hard-to-reach areas too. 

The Karcher WV 2 is battery-powered with an average runtime of 35 minutes. Once this runs out, topping up is easy with the included charger, although Karcher does offer an average charging time of a whopping 230 minutes.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Karcher WV 2 ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating, based on over 8820 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the Karcher WV 2 is easy to use, leaves surfaces streak-free and removes condensation.

If you struggle with condensation in your home, perhaps from drying your clothes indoors or a general lack of ventilation, then the Karcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus N WV 2 is a quick and easy tool to help control this. Now almost 50%, this Amazon Spring Sale is a great time to buy.

