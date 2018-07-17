Jump into affordable 4K gaming with this great PS4 Pro deal

Always been intrigued by 4K gaming but dismayed by the price? Amazon has discounted the PS4 Pro for Prime Day, coming in at just £299.99.

4K gaming still has a long way to go price-wise before it becomes adopted as the norm, but £299.99 is an amazing price given that the console usually goes for nearly £350.

Amazon Prime Day PS4 Pro Deal Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console The console has been cheaper in the past and will probably be cheaper again, but if you can't play the waiting game then this is a decent deal.

Of course, the PS4 Pro doesn’t start and end with 4K gaming, the console is also compatible with HDR-ready TVs. High-dynamic-range imaging (HDR) boosts the number of colours available considerably, allowing for greater contrast and an incredible viewing experience.

In our PS4 Pro review, Stuart Andrews explained: “HDR provides better contrast, and a wider range of tones and colours. This improves the depth of the presentation, giving fantastically bright and vibrant highlights. As you’ll know if you’ve seen HDR video, it’s a more realistic picture with greater visual impact. 4K is a simple 2 x boost in resolution from 1080p to 2160p, giving PS4 Pro games incredible sharpness and clarity, with more detailed textures in some cases.”

The PS4 Pro also comes with a 1TB hard drive as standard which we think is a smart choice given that the 500GB capacity which tends to be the industry standard is too small for accommodating more than a few triple-A games.

Be aware however that while the PS4 Pro is a great console in its own right, it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the Xbox One X, which handles 4K gaming at a much smoother rate.

Playstation Plus Amazon Prime Day Deal Prime Day Offer: PlayStation Plus 15 Month Membership You can save £15 off the usual price for 15 months of Playstation Plus, which itself includes online gaming and free monthly games.

The only thing holding back the Xbox One X is its price, which rarely drops below £400. If you don’t fancy forking out a fair amount of money, this PS4 Pro deal is a great entry-point into 4K gaming.

It’s also worth pointing out that Amazon is currently selling a 15-month PS Plus membership for just £34.99 (£19.99 if you have a student account). A PS Plus account is required to play games online but it also comes with a range of free games each month – making the current deal great value for money.

