Purchase two or more Huawei gadgets that come to over £500 and take £75 off when you quote HUAWEI75 at the John Lewis checkout.

If you’re looking to completely overhaul your tech ecosystem, John Lewis has got just the bundle deal for you, allowing you to group together £500 worth of Huawei gadgets and take £75 off with the discount code HUAWEI75.

Compiling together the Huawei P30 Lite, Freebuds 3, Band 3 Pro and MediaPad, all for under £500, this deal is unbelievably good, ensuring every gadget you could need for every aspect of your life is yours for a sweet price. Coming to a total of £539.92 pre-saving, use the £75 off code HUAWEI75 and your total cost will be just £464.92 for all this gadgety-goodness.

First up is the Huawei P30 Lite, a slightly more stripped back version than its older siblings, the P30 and P30 Pro. Still, the more budget-friendly handset still packs a punch with its brilliant 6.1-inch LCD screen with subtle tear-drop notch, the capable Kirin 710 processor and a decent triple camera with a 48MP main sensor, all wrapped up in an “eye-catching” finish.

Perfectly partnered with the Freebuds 3, Huawei’s answer to the AirPods, these true wireless earbuds integrate smoothly into the Huawei ecosystem and one-up Apple with active noise cancellation.

Want to work out whilst you listen to music? Of course, the Huawei Band 3 Pro is a no brainer, boasting all the features you would expect from the likes of Fitbit at a more affordable rate. You can expect everything from its always-on heart rate monitor to collating stats on your tracked activities. The Huawei Band 3 also has GPS built-in, meaning you can comfortably leave your phone behind, as well as showing off a flashy OLED panel to check-in on daily counts and smartphone notifications.

Last but by no means least is the Huawei MediaPad T3 10, Huawei’s affordable tablet which offers a great in-between for tasks where you don’t need the full power of a laptop but do want reliability. With an astonishing 70-hour battery life, this is sure to do the mileage and offer a fantastic entertainment set-up with its 9.6-inch display.

Of course, you can create your very own bundle of Huawei goods as long as you meet the minimum spend of £500 when using the HUAWEI75 discount code, and your bundle includes at least two or more devices.

With this bundle, however, you definitely get the most products for your money and ensure every area of your technological life is catered for with a smartphone, tablet, fitness tracker and true wireless earbuds to boot.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…