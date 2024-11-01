Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis’ Sennheiser headphones deal is one of the biggest early Black Friday bargains

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are among our favourites and this early Black Friday deal from John Lewis is an early frontrunner.

Right now the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are £150 off with John Lewis bringing the price down from the RRP of £349.99 to £199.99.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 price plunge pre Black Friday

Sennheiser Momentum 4 price plunge pre Black Friday

John Lewis is pulling out the big guns in this early Black Friday sale on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones. They’re £150 off with a 2-year guarantee.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £349.99
  • £199.99
View Deal

The headphones are available in three colours (black, white and denim) and you’ll get able to get free standard delivery with an extended return period stretching to January 23. If you live near a John Lewis store, you can check availability for free Click & Collect too.

John Lewis is one of our favourite places to buy brand new tech as the company often (as is the case here) provides a two-year guarantee for additional peace of mind.

As for the headphones themselves, well, we’re huge advocates for these attractive noise cancelling wonder cans that were only released this summer.

Our reviewer gave them a 4.5 star score from a possible five – even at the RRP of £349.99. Although he said there was better ANC at that price, we doubt he’d say the same for £199.99.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless side view
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Impressive all-round wireless headphones

Pros

  • Great comfort
  • Clear, musical audio
  • Very good noise cancellation
  • Massive battery life
  • Excellent wireless performance

Cons

  • Functional look
  • Not the best ANC at this price
  • Beaten for call quality

He praised the comfort, very good noise cancellation with a transparency mode, massive battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC switched on, and excellent wireless performance.

The clear and musical audio was aided by the 42mm transducer, and our reviewer commented that the “level of detail these headphones deliver is extensive from a broad sense to a more minute one, the cymbal crashes in Miles Davis’ So What (Tidal) are conveyed with impressive subtlety, the trumpets expressive in tone, the headphones producing a pleasant, cordial sound that’s easy on the ears.”

In his final verdict he concluded: “An excellent pair of wireless headphones that deliver a balanced, neutral presentation, long battery life and very good noise cancellation. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless all-round performance is excellent though the Sony WH-1000XM5 are better in most respects, and available for similar money.”

The only thing that’s changed here is that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are not available for similar money, so act fast to get one of the best Black Friday 2024 bargains we’ve seen yet.

You might like…

Voxi’s Pixel 9 Pro XL deal makes a mockery of Pro Max iPhones

Voxi’s Pixel 9 Pro XL deal makes a mockery of Pro Max iPhones

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Black Friday’s come early with this £199 Galaxy S22 offer

Black Friday’s come early with this £199 Galaxy S22 offer

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
The MacBook Air M2 has never been more of a bargain

The MacBook Air M2 has never been more of a bargain

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Garmin’s early Black Friday deal obliterates the Apple Watch

Garmin’s early Black Friday deal obliterates the Apple Watch

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
You can finally buy Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100

You can finally buy Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words