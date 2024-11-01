John Lewis’ Sennheiser headphones deal is one of the biggest early Black Friday bargains

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless noise cancelling headphones are among our favourites and this early Black Friday deal from John Lewis is an early frontrunner.

Right now the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are £150 off with John Lewis bringing the price down from the RRP of £349.99 to £199.99.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 price plunge pre Black Friday John Lewis is pulling out the big guns in this early Black Friday sale on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones. They’re £150 off with a 2-year guarantee. John Lewis

Was £349.99

£199.99 View Deal

The headphones are available in three colours (black, white and denim) and you’ll get able to get free standard delivery with an extended return period stretching to January 23. If you live near a John Lewis store, you can check availability for free Click & Collect too.

John Lewis is one of our favourite places to buy brand new tech as the company often (as is the case here) provides a two-year guarantee for additional peace of mind.

As for the headphones themselves, well, we’re huge advocates for these attractive noise cancelling wonder cans that were only released this summer.

Our reviewer gave them a 4.5 star score from a possible five – even at the RRP of £349.99. Although he said there was better ANC at that price, we doubt he’d say the same for £199.99.

Impressive all-round wireless headphones Pros Great comfort

Clear, musical audio

Very good noise cancellation

Massive battery life

Excellent wireless performance Cons Functional look

Not the best ANC at this price

Beaten for call quality

He praised the comfort, very good noise cancellation with a transparency mode, massive battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC switched on, and excellent wireless performance.

The clear and musical audio was aided by the 42mm transducer, and our reviewer commented that the “level of detail these headphones deliver is extensive from a broad sense to a more minute one, the cymbal crashes in Miles Davis’ So What (Tidal) are conveyed with impressive subtlety, the trumpets expressive in tone, the headphones producing a pleasant, cordial sound that’s easy on the ears.”

In his final verdict he concluded: “An excellent pair of wireless headphones that deliver a balanced, neutral presentation, long battery life and very good noise cancellation. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless all-round performance is excellent though the Sony WH-1000XM5 are better in most respects, and available for similar money.”

The only thing that’s changed here is that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are not available for similar money, so act fast to get one of the best Black Friday 2024 bargains we’ve seen yet.