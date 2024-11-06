John Lewis’ Sage coffee machine offer is perfect for chasing away the cold

As the nights grow longer and chillier, this John Lewis Sage coffee machine offer will chase away the cold.

The deal gets you the Sage Barista Express bean-to-cup coffee machine for just £499, which is a £130 saving on its £629 RRP.

Save £130 on the Sage Barista Express bean-to-cup coffee machine The Sage Barista Express bean-to-cup coffee machine is selling at a £130 discount right now. John Lewis

Save £130

Now £499 View Deal

What’s more, the cherry (or should that be bean?) on the cake is that John Lewis will throw in two free bags of beans. You can also earn £50 cashback on every £200 spent on beanz.com by Sage, up to a maximum of £600 cashback.

It’s a great deal on as comprehensive a coffee machine as you could hope to buy. The Sage Barista Express will grind your beans using its integrated conical burr grinder, then dole out the correct amount of grounds to brew any type of coffee you could want.

You can expect precise espresso extraction for your preferred notes, while a water pressure system will ensure the flavours are drawn out evenly during the extraction process.

The ‘Express’ part of the name comes from the startling fact that the whole bean-to-cup process takes less than a minute. Amazing.

That’s not all. You also get a built in steam wand, which will froth up milk to help you achieve that perfect flat white or cappuccino.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model of Sage Barista bean-to-cup machine, but it does have an average score of 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, and a 4.5 out of 5 score on John Lewis itself. Customers clearly like it a lot.

We also reviewed the Sage Barista Pro bean-to-cup machine some time back, and awarded it 4.5 out of 5. This is a brand that knows how to make classy, comprehensive all-in-one coffee machines.

With Black Friday only a few weeks away, you might be holding out for a coffee machine deal. We doubt you’ll get anything significantly better than this one, though.