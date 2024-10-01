Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis just made top-shelf VR affordable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

John Lewis is offering you the opportunity to grab a top-shelf VR headset at an affordable price.

The beloved UK retailer is selling the Meta Quest 3 for just £359 right now, which is a £70 saving on the previous price of £429, and a £120 saving on its £479 RRP.

How can they offer such a knock-down price on a high-profile VR headset that launched a little less than a year ago, you ask? It comes down to the fact that this is a refurbished model, meaning that it’s either ex-display or a returned item.

This means that, while not brand new, they may not have been used at all. Whatever the case, John Lewis promises that each headset has been fully checked and tested by a third party to ensure that it’s in full working order. Also, the company’s usual extensive guarantee and returns policies applies.

Essentially, you’re getting a huge saving on a fantastic VR headset. We reviewed the Meta Quest 3, and handed out a glowing 4.5 out of 5 score. “The Meta Quest 3 is an easy choice for VR fans, improving the experience in practically every way while introducing colour AR capabilities,” we concluded.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the Meta Quest 3’s lightweight, compact design, which made it comfortable to use over longer periods. They also noted the Quest 3’s top-end performance, which is enabled by the provision of a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, providing faster performance as well as higher resolution textures and better lighting effects.

Meanwhile, the Meta Quest 3’s 4K+ Infinite Display provides a close to 30 percent resolution boost over the previous model.

There’s also the not insignificant matter of Meta’s peerless VR content library. It was one of the first to do this modern VR thing properly, and it shows.

