It might be Amazon’s October Prime Day, yet John Lewis might have one of the standout deals we’ve spotted so far with this saving on the AirPods Pro 2.

Currently, John Lewis has the AirPods Pro 2 for £209 – that’s a pretty tasty £20 saving off the £229 price you’d pay from Amazon or Apple itself.

What’s more, these are the USB-C versions of the AirPods and were just announced alongside Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro mere weeks ago. While we of course can’t say for certain, we’d be surprised if these dropped lower than this before Black Friday.

John Lewis just beat Prime Day with this AirPods Pro 2 USB-C deal Currently, John Lewis has the AirPods Pro 2 for £209 – that’s a pretty tasty £20 saving off the £229 price you’d pay from Amazon or Apple itself. John Lewis

Was £229

Now £209 View Deal

Unlike with the Prime Big Deal Days offering, you don’t need to subscribe to anything to bag this saving – it’s available to everyone. Our deals experts are rounding up all the best Prime Day deals, ensuring you get the best savings possible.

How good are the AirPods Pro 2?

Some of the best ANC earbuds around Pros Excellent ANC

Rich, warm sound

Charging case gets some neat features Cons Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

Back onto the AirPods Pro 2, and these rank among the very best wireless earbuds we’ve reviewed. They’re good for those who have Android phones, but really you’ll want an iOS device to get the use of all the features available.

One of the standout features is Spatial Audio, which positions the audio around your head to give a much more immersive feel. This works with Apple Music, and various video streaming services like Disney Plus. These buds also have excellent noise-cancelling, which is great for reducing everyday noises whether you’re at home, commuting or in a loud office.

Other features include a lanyard loop, an onboard speaker for alerts, excellent audio and impressive battery life.

This version has a USB-C port on the bottom, which means it’ll charge via the same cable as the new iPhone 15 series, along with recent iPads, MacBooks, Android phones and more. It won’t, however, charge with a Lightning cable. There’s still wireless and MagSafe wireless charging, too.