John Lewis is selling the Pixel Tablet for just £299

The Google Pixel Tablet offers a pure Android experience in tablet form and we’re excited to see the price drop below £300 for a limited time.

As a special perk for My John Lewis members, you can save £100 on the Pixel Tablet right now. It’s usually £399 but the savings bring the cost down to £299. There’s a two-year guarantee included and free standard delivery in the UK.

All you need to do is log into your My John Lewis account, or register for a free membership, and then use the code MYPIXEL100 at checkout to unlock the savings.

It’s free to sign up for a My John Lewis membership and there’s no need to buy anything else, so a little bit of donkey work is all that’s required here to save you £100 on this excellent tablet. You can sign up here, or download the John Lewis app.

As for the Pixel Tablet itself, it comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to keep all of those apps ticking along smoothly.

We’re fans of the sharp 10.95-inch display, the presence of the Pixel UI and its suitability for the tablet format. You won’t receive the optional speaker dock with this purchase, but that’s always an option if you want to turn the tablet into a communal home hub.

Our reviewer said you should buy if you’re after a good content-consumption device with a sharp display and nice software. It pairs well with Google’s other products, like the Pixel Buds too.