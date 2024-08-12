Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Keep comfortably cool while preventing air conditioner-based arguments in the office this summer, thanks to this bargain personal fan from John Lewis. 

At just £12, the four-inch portable Anyday fan is perfect for staying cool whenever the mercury rises. In fact, John Lewis even includes a decent two-year guarantee with this purchase which provides full cover against mechanical breakdown. 

We’ve read the small print and this means that if your item develops a fault through normal use during the guarantee period, John Lewis will arrange for it to be repaired free of charge. 

The Anyday fan is impressively multifunctional as it not only has three speed levels but its clever handle incorporates a fold-out stand for sitting at your desk or it can be comfortably held for personal cooling on the move. 

A full charge takes just five-hours and offers up to a whopping nine-hours of power when set on its lowest speed level. You can also expect a six-hour stint when set to medium or four hours on high, which means the fan should comfortably see you through anything from commuting to concerts and working.

Topping up the fan’s battery is easy too, thanks to the convenient USB port. In fact, the fan can plug into your laptop to keep you cool while recharging during work hours. 

You won’t need to worry about being disturbed while working either, as the fan is impressively silent and tops just 46dB when in use. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the fan ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.9-star rating which is based on over 1750 John Lewis customer reviews.

Whether you’re looking for your own personal fan to accompany your work setup, or you want to keep cool while out and about this summer then the John Lewis Anyday handheld fan is a great choice. 

Not only is it a bargain at just £12 but the two-year guarantee means this is an investment that’ll pay off.

