John Lewis Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Best John Lewis Deals: As one of the UK’s most beloved retailers, the John Lewis shopping experience has always been something special. When you factor in these lovely deals, it’s downright spectacular – and you don’t even need to wait until Black Friday.
It’s is in the news a lot right now for its ambitious TV ad and fancy re-branded name (officially John Lewis & Partners – but we’ll continue to use the shorter version for brevity), but even during quieter times John Lewis retains a special place in the hearts of many Brits.
Part of that is down to its history, with the first John Lewis store opening on Oxford Street in 1864. Part of it has to do with the way it treats its employers as ‘Partners’ who profit directly when the company does. But mostly it has to do with the quality of its goods and services.
When it comes to online shopping, that manifests itself in things like a slick returns service and the company’s famous extended warranties. John Lewis also runs an extensive ‘never knowingly undersold’ price matching policy.
All of which are well worth considering this coming Black Friday, when dozens of online retailers will be vying for you money. Sure, some of those might be slightly cheaper than John Lewis, but will the service be as good?
John Lewis Black Friday 2018
The best part about John Lewis’ Black Friday promotions is that it will still abide by its price promise. That means it’ll still be comparing its prices against its high street competitors. This year, John Lewis is promising Black Friday discounts across home, fashion, electricals and technology, which will include the likes of TVs, appliances and computers.
Last year, John Lewis discounted a whole host of products including LG OLED TVs and even Amazon devices to match its big online competitor. Sonos speakers were also slashed, alongside other Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears. John Lewis revealed after the event that Apple MacBooks and LG Smart TVs were some of its biggest sellers during Black Friday, so we can fully expect to see those being discounted again this year.
It’s not surprising then that it broke its trading day during Black Friday last year.
But for anyone looking for a John Lewis bargain right now, the retailer is already discounting a range of products year round. So if you’re not the patient type or absolutely need to make a purchase now, we’ve rounded up the best John Lewis deals live right now.
We frequently update this page with exciting new offers that have caught our eye, so we’d recommend adding a bookmark and checking back regularly.
Best John Lewis deals this week
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis TV Deals
John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.
It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
The reasonably-sized 43-inch model includes both Freeview Play and Freesat HD depending on how you want to receive your TV channels. It's the same price currently at Amazon but here you get John Lewis' excellent 5-year guarantee.
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
A brand new 2018 high-end QLED model from Samsung. On sale for a similar price at rivals but again you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty to sweeten the deal, too.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Again, you can get this brilliant Panasonic OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with the same John Lewis 5-year guarantee.
John Lewis Laptop Deals
It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 Laptop, AMD A12, 8GB, 1TB, 15.6" Full HD, Onyx Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 Laptop, AMD A12, 8GB, 1TB, 15.6" Full HD, Onyx Black
A nice clearance price on this entry-level 15-inch laptop. You can also get £20 off MS Office software with this deal. Snap it up before it's gone. Same price at Amazon, but John Lewis give you 2-year warranty.
Lenovo Yoga 720 Convertible Laptop with Active Pen
Lenovo Yoga 720 Convertible Laptop with Active Pen
There's a great saving on this high-spec Core-i7 Lenovo Yoga 720 convertible. This also includes a 2-year warranty to round out a bargain.
John Lewis Tablet Deals
Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5", Ebony Black
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5", Ebony Black
If you want Samsung’s latest top-end tablet with its stunning screen, John Lewis is a good place to get it from. You get that unique 3-year warranty, and you can lop £100 off the price if you trade in your old tablet.
John Lewis Soundbar Deals
John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
Panasonic SC-HTE80 Speakerboard Bluetooth Sound Base
This soundbase model slips effortlessly underneath your TV or onto a shelf and ups the 'wow factor' of your TV sound. This soundbase has a pair of subwoofers to really give your films some oomph. John Lewis provides a 2-year warranty to round off a great choice.
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
LG SJ2 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
A compact and attractive soundbar that complements your TV while bolstering its sound. This includes 160W of power and a wireless subwoofer you can conveniently hide away out of sight. This model also includes wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Includes a fantastic 2-year warranty.
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar w/ 6 months Deezer
You can get this decent entry-level soundbar a little cheaper elsewhere, but John Lewis includes a 6 month Deezer Premium+ trial and its usual 2 year guarantee
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton DM5 Bluetooth Sound Bar
Canton is a brand synonymous with high-end audio, so it's little surprise it makes a fantastic-sounding soundbar. This model includes clever features like 'Hotel mode' so you can limit the maximum volume so no one can annoy the neighbours.
John Lewis Headphone Deals
You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.
John Lewis Barbecue Deals
If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
This premium machine can produce seven different types of coffee and has a professional steam wand for milk-based drinks. Currently £50 less than at Amazon with John Lewis' extended warranty.
