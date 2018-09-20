John Lewis Black Friday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Best John Lewis Deals: As one of the UK’s most beloved retailers, the John Lewis shopping experience has always been something special. When you factor in these lovely deals, it’s downright spectacular – and you don’t even need to wait until Black Friday.

It’s is in the news a lot right now for its ambitious TV ad and fancy re-branded name (officially John Lewis & Partners – but we’ll continue to use the shorter version for brevity), but even during quieter times John Lewis retains a special place in the hearts of many Brits.

Part of that is down to its history, with the first John Lewis store opening on Oxford Street in 1864. Part of it has to do with the way it treats its employers as ‘Partners’ who profit directly when the company does. But mostly it has to do with the quality of its goods and services.

When it comes to online shopping, that manifests itself in things like a slick returns service and the company’s famous extended warranties. John Lewis also runs an extensive ‘never knowingly undersold’ price matching policy.

All of which are well worth considering this coming Black Friday, when dozens of online retailers will be vying for you money. Sure, some of those might be slightly cheaper than John Lewis, but will the service be as good?

John Lewis Black Friday 2018

The best part about John Lewis’ Black Friday promotions is that it will still abide by its price promise. That means it’ll still be comparing its prices against its high street competitors. This year, John Lewis is promising Black Friday discounts across home, fashion, electricals and technology, which will include the likes of TVs, appliances and computers.

Last year, John Lewis discounted a whole host of products including LG OLED TVs and even Amazon devices to match its big online competitor. Sonos speakers were also slashed, alongside other Bluetooth speakers from Ultimate Ears. John Lewis revealed after the event that Apple MacBooks and LG Smart TVs were some of its biggest sellers during Black Friday, so we can fully expect to see those being discounted again this year.

It’s not surprising then that it broke its trading day during Black Friday last year.

But for anyone looking for a John Lewis bargain right now, the retailer is already discounting a range of products year round. So if you’re not the patient type or absolutely need to make a purchase now, we’ve rounded up the best John Lewis deals live right now.

We frequently update this page with exciting new offers that have caught our eye, so we’d recommend adding a bookmark and checking back regularly.

Best John Lewis deals this week

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.



John Lewis TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

John Lewis Laptop Deals

It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

John Lewis Tablet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.

John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

John Lewis Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.

John Lewis Barbecue Deals

If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals

John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.

