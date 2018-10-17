John Lewis Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

John Lewis Cyber Monday Deals: As an institution of British shopping, John Lewis will play a major role in Cyber Monday 2018 and we’ve rounded up the company’s best deals.

John Lewis – Cyber Monday 2018

When it comes to Cyber Monday, John Lewis is at a slight disadvantage over the likes of Currys PC World. While the company is best known for selling luxury items, it doesn’t quite have the same reputation for tech that becomes crucial during Cyber Monday.

As a result, John Lewis has to try a bit harder than other retailers to ensure that the right people see its Cyber Monday deals. The best way to do that of course is by offering better deals than its competitors, which is where customers stand to benefit.

Related: Black Friday 2018

Last year saw several cracking deals from John Lewis, with one great example being a massive reduction on Q Acoustic sound bars. The fantastic Q Acoustic M3 dropped in price to just £229 (£70 off), offering the best value for money against other retailers at the time when the company’s two-year warranty was taken into consideration.

On the other end of the tech scale, coffee aficionados had plenty reason to celebrate with an insane bundle on a Lavazza A Modo Mio Magia coffee machine. Not only were people getting the coffee machine for £20 less than its usual price, but John Lewis threw in a milk frother (worth £39.99) absolutely free. Cappuccinos never tasted so good.

Be sure to check back on this page come November 26th as we’ll be updating it incessantly with all the best John Lewis deals during Cyber Monday 2018.

John Lewis – Deals live now

If you’re after a deal in the here and now then don’t fret, there are plenty of great John Lewis discounts to be had and we’ve tracked them down.

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

John Lewis TV Deals

John Lewis Laptop Deals

John Lewis Tablet Deals

John Lewis Sound Bar Deals

John Lewis Headphone Deals

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high) B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.

John Lewis Barbecue Deals

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.

John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these: