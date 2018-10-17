John Lewis Cyber Monday Deals – What to expect and deals live now

John Lewis Cyber Monday Deals: As an institution of British shopping, John Lewis will play a major role in Cyber Monday 2018 and we’ve rounded up the company’s best deals.
John Lewis – Cyber Monday 2018
When it comes to Cyber Monday, John Lewis is at a slight disadvantage over the likes of Currys PC World. While the company is best known for selling luxury items, it doesn’t quite have the same reputation for tech that becomes crucial during Cyber Monday.
As a result, John Lewis has to try a bit harder than other retailers to ensure that the right people see its Cyber Monday deals. The best way to do that of course is by offering better deals than its competitors, which is where customers stand to benefit.
Last year saw several cracking deals from John Lewis, with one great example being a massive reduction on Q Acoustic sound bars. The fantastic Q Acoustic M3 dropped in price to just £229 (£70 off), offering the best value for money against other retailers at the time when the company’s two-year warranty was taken into consideration.
On the other end of the tech scale, coffee aficionados had plenty reason to celebrate with an insane bundle on a Lavazza A Modo Mio Magia coffee machine. Not only were people getting the coffee machine for £20 less than its usual price, but John Lewis threw in a milk frother (worth £39.99) absolutely free. Cappuccinos never tasted so good.
Be sure to check back on this page come November 26th as we’ll be updating it incessantly with all the best John Lewis deals during Cyber Monday 2018.
John Lewis – Deals live now
If you’re after a deal in the here and now then don’t fret, there are plenty of great John Lewis discounts to be had and we’ve tracked them down.
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis TV Deals
Best John Lewis TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
LG 43UK6750PLD LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD & Crescent Stand, Black
The reasonably-sized 43-inch model includes both Freeview Play and Freesat HD depending on how you want to receive your TV channels. It's the same price currently at Amazon but here you get John Lewis' excellent 5-year guarantee.
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
Samsung QE55Q7FN (2018) QLED HDR 1500 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Silver
A brand new 2018 high-end QLED model from Samsung. On sale for a similar price at rivals but again you're getting John Lewis' great extended warranty to sweeten the deal, too.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Ultra HD Premium Certified, Black
Again, you can get this brilliant Panasonic OLED TV for a similarly low price at other retailers, but not with the same John Lewis 5-year guarantee.
Samsung QE65Q900R (2018) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Black
Samsung QE65Q900R (2018) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65" with TVPlus/Freesat HD & 360 Design, Black
We’re pretty high up the TV market here, with Samsung’s forthcoming 8K display. That’s a whole lot of pixels. It’s also a lot of money, which makes John Lewis’s 5 year guarantee and free installation all the more appealing.
John Lewis Laptop Deals
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 15" Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Radeon Pro 555, Space Grey
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 15" Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Radeon Pro 555, Space Grey
This is last year's model but that doesn't mean it's not still a great buy. John Lewis has reduced this to clear, so you can pick it up for a bargain price. This MacBook Pro has Apple's fancy Touch Bar, letting you customise your controls depending on the software you're using. There's also plenty of power, making it great for creatives.
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
With 8GB of RAM and the ability to display native 4K content, the HP Spectre is a powerhouse. Currently reduced to clear, John Lewis has whacked £270 off the price. Not too shabby.
John Lewis Tablet Deals
Best John Lewis Tablet Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen
Take £130 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus. This is a little more expensive than the Amazon price, but you also get a massive 3-year warranty included here.
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey
Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £100 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.
John Lewis Sound Bar Deals
Best Currys Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
Yamaha YAS107 7.1 Sound Bar
A decent price for a competent soundbar with DTS Virtual X sound expanding technology, two subwoofers drivers, two mid-range speakers and two tweeters.
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar w/ 9 months Deezer Premium
An awesome new soundbar with five speakers providing excellent sound, high-res audio support, and built-in Alexa. Currys is offering it with a free 9 month subscription to Deezer Premium and a two-year warranty.
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar
This elegantly designed soundbar benefits from solid base, a broad soundstage and a polished smartphone app. This deal also snags you a free 9 month Deezer Premium music streaming subscription.
John Lewis Headphone Deals
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
B&O Play Beoplay H2 Headphones Deep Red
Top quality audio brand B&O have designed a great looking pair of headphones here that pack in a mic and remote. The 40mm drivers and bass ports make for rich and full sound and the lambskin build ensures constant comfort. You can also get these for the same price from Amazon, but the extended 2-year warranty from John Lewis make them our retailer of choice.
John Lewis Barbecue Deals
Best John Lewis BBQ Deals
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
everdure by heston blumenthal CUBE Portable Charcoal BBQ
If you need something portable for an impromptu BBQ picnic, or are just short on space, the CUBE is a great choice. Everything is self-contained and there's even a preparation board and food storage tray. It comes in a range of exciting colours, too.
John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals
Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red
This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine by Sage, Liquorice
This premium machine can produce seven different types of coffee and has a professional steam wand for milk-based drinks. Currently £50 less than at Amazon with John Lewis' extended warranty.
