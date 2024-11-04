John Lewis’ Black Friday Dyson deal just stole the show

Black Friday has come early this year with John Lewis kicking off the festivities with loads of tempting deals.

That includes this huge discount on the popular Dyson V10 vacuum. Right now, you can bag the Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean in Sprayed Nickel/Black for as little as £299.99.

If you’ve had your eye on the Dyson V10, this is your chance to get your hands on the vacuum cleaner for almost £150 less. More specifically, head to John Lewis today to save £149.01 compared to the V10 Total Clean’s usual £449 RRP.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Total Clean is a 5-star cordless vacuum cleaner first introduced in 2018. Several years on the V10 remains a fantastic choice, offering the versatility of a cordless vacuum and the suction power of a corded one thanks to the vacuum cleaner’s digital motor.

The vacuum comes with several accessories in the box, including the Motorbar cleaner head, Fluffy cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, low-reach adaptor and docking station.

The Motorbar cleaner head is the more versatile of the two cleaner heads with its ability to suck up dirt, dust and hair from all floor types. The stiff nylon bristles remove ground-in dirt from rugs and carpets, while the black anti-static carbon fibre filaments pull dust from hard floors.

The vacuum also features hair-detangling technology, allowing the Motorbar to automatically clear any wrapped hair – including long hair and pet hair – from the brush bar as you clean.

Dyson’s fully-sealed filtration system traps dust along with 99.99% of microscopic particles measuring as small as 0.3 microns, while the point-and-shoot mechanism ensures you don’t need to touch any dirt when emptying the vacuum.

Finally, the Dyson V10 Total Clean includes three power modes, with up to 60 minutes of run time available from a single charge. This should give you more than enough time to clean a room or more depending on the size of your home and the number of rooms you have to clean.

We haven’t reviewed the V10 Total Clean but we have tested the V10 Absolute which sits one step below the Total Clean in the V10 product line-up.

“Powerful, long-lasting and incredibly good at, well, everything, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is capable of acting as the only vacuum cleaner you need to keep your house tidy. Since the launch of the V11, the V10 is now better value, so could well be the better choice for many people”, wrote Richard and Jackie Stevenson in our 5-star review of the vacuum.

