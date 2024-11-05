Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

John Lewis' big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

Anyone waiting for a big Black Friday iPhone deal needs to head over to John Lewis right now.

The cherished UK high street retailer is offering the iPhone 14 for £549. That’s £300 lower than its launch price, and £44.61 less than the previous John Lewis price.

John Lewis might not be labelling this as a Black Friday deal, but it’s certainly worthy of being lumped in with the late-November sales bonanza.

Note that at the time of writing, only three of the six iPhone 14 colours are available: Purple, Midnight, and Starlight.

John Lewis is also offering free next day delivery when you use the code ‘APPLENEXTDAY’ at checkout. Such a provision would usually set you back £7.50.

It’s also worth remembering that famous John Lewis 2-year warranty, which is better than anything Apple has to offer.

All in all, this is a great deal on a very good smartphone. Yes, the iPhone 16 is not out on the market, but iPhones don’t age like most other smartphones. Not with Apple’s exemplary ongoing support, which will see phones updated to the latest operating system for at least five years after release.

Then there’s the peerless build quality of Apple’s devices, as well as the impressive performance from their custom chips. It means that iPhones stay feeling fast and fresh for years.

Our own editor Max Parker reviewed the iPhone 14 at launch, and handed out a positive 4 out of 5 score. He noted that while it wasn’t a huge advance on the iPhone 13 (successive iPhones don’t tend to make huge leaps forward these days, which is another reason why buying older models is a solid idea), it “still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.

As with every iPhone from the last few years, the iPhone 14 packs a brilliant camera. It also features very good battery life, which hasn’t always been a feature of Apple’s smaller smartphones.

This was the model where Apple introduced some killer safety features in the form of Emergency SOS via satellite and Car Crash Detection. The former lets you place emergency calls when you have no mobile network signal, while the latter will detect when you’re in a car crash and call emergency services automatically.

