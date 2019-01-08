Trending:

Best John Lewis Deals for January 2019: TVs, Laptops and more

Richard Easton

Best John Lewis Deals: It might be one of the UK’s most enduringly beloved high street retailers, but John Lewis is also the source of some great online deals.

The key word when considering the merits of buying from John Lewis is quality. Not only does it tend to stock top quality products, but its after care service is one of the best in the business.

Its staff (sorry, partners) tend to be among the most helpful you’ll find, while returning items is generally a much less traumatic experience than you might be used to. That’s complimented by a ‘never knowingly undersold’ policy that means the retailer will price match should you find an item cheaper with a rival.

But the crowning glory of the John Lewis service is its standard two year guarantee policy on all electrical equipment. This adds a huge amount of value to a purchase, as you’ll be covered against fault-free failure well beyond what the manufacturer will generally account for.

On top of all this, John Lewis isn’t afraid of a bargain. You can find sizeable price cuts on high quality items right through the year, although you’ll often need to be quite quick to snap them up.

We’re here to help with that last bit. The following feature runs through the retailer’s best deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and more. We’ll be updating this page with fresh offers on a frequent basis, so be sure to check back regularly.

Jump to John Lewis deals:

TVs | Laptops | Tablets | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Toys and LEGO | Barbecues | Coffee Machines | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay as prices can change at a moment’s notice. 

John Lewis TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some fantastic TV discounts. Don’t forget, John Lewis provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial, it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

Best John Lewis TV Deals

LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.

John Lewis

|

Now £599

View Deal

Now £599

|

John Lewis

Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £949

View Deal

Now £949

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Laptop Deals

It’s a similar case with laptops. That extra warranty can be a life-saver if anything goes wrong after the first year. John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

Best John Lewis Laptop Deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver

A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display

If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.

John Lewis

|

Now £1,993

View Deal

Now £1,993

|

John Lewis

Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £250

|

£849.95

View Deal

£849.95

|

Save £250

|

John Lewis

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum

Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1229

View Deal

£1229

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Best MacBook Pro Deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2017) 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Another MacBook Pro from last year's line-up, featuring an Intel 7th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a Touch Bar. The bigger saving means you get a MacBook Pro with twice the internal storage, for an extra £100.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

£1,599.00

View Deal

£1,599.00

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 13-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 256GB SSDs

Get the entry-level 2018 MacBook Pro with a quad-core 2.3GHz Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB or RAM for £100 off of the standard price.

John Lewis

|

Save £139

|

Now £1,610

View Deal

Now £1,610

|

Save £139

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 256GB SSDs

Pick up a 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 with a 2.2GHz six core i7 processor for £100 less than you would from Apple, and get John Lewis's 2-year guarantee as standard.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £2,237

View Deal

Now £2,237

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro (2018), 15-inch Retina Display, Touch Bar, Intel Core i7, 512GB SSDs

This deal sees you picking up a new MacBook Pro 2018 with the more powerful 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 CPU and AMD Radeon 560X included for £100 less than the standard price – a great deal for creatives.

John Lewis

|

Save £250

|

Now £2,435

View Deal

Now £2,435

|

Save £250

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Tablet Deals

Whether you’re looking for an iPad or Android tablet, John Lewis often has great discounts on a range of tablets and these too have a great warranty included.

Best John Lewis Tablet Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Tablet with S Pen

John Lewis has taken £80 off Samsung’s premium Android tablet, which includes the S Pen stylus with a 3-year warranty. Better yet, you can claim a further £70 back through Samsung's cashback scheme.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £389

View Deal

Now £389

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

Apple iPad Mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey

Not only are you getting the iPad Mini 4 at its lowest price yet (with £130 off) but it also comes with a three-year warranty out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £130

|

Now £299

View Deal

Now £299

|

Save £130

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar

A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.

John Lewis

|

£499.00

View Deal

£499.00

|

John Lewis

Sonos Beam Compact soundbar

Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control

John Lewis

|

£399.00

View Deal

£399.00

|

John Lewis

LG SK10Y Soundbar

Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

£799.00

View Deal

£799.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

If you’re looking to pick up a Bluetooth speaker of any shape or size, John Lewis can be a good place to look.

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System

Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save 10%

|

£296.10

View Deal

£296.10

|

Save 10%

|

John Lewis

Bose® SoundLink® Revolve+ Water-resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Speakerphone & Handle, Triple Black

Save £60

|

£219.95

View Deal

£219.95

|

Save £60

(Back to top)

John Lewis Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Gunmetal/Black

A fine set of audiophile wireless headphones (still a relatively rare sentence) with a hefty amount of money knocked off.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £349.00

View Deal

Now £349.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Toys and LEGO Deals

If you’re buying for a younger crowd then this is the place to be.

John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals

John Lewis & Partners Fire Playset

This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.

John Lewis

|

Save 50%

|

Now £7.50

View Deal

Now £7.50

|

Save 50%

|

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Police Playset

This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.

John Lewis

|

Save 50%

|

Now £7.50

View Deal

Now £7.50

|

Save 50%

|

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Cafe Playset

This compact play set for 18 months and older encourages role play with an opening door and buttons for lights and tunes.

John Lewis

|

Save 50%

|

Now £7.50

View Deal

Now £7.50

|

Save 50%

|

John Lewis

Backyard Safari Field Scope

Zoom in on bugs in your garden using this 6x scope, which includes a sturdy handle grip and built-in LED light.

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £9.99

View Deal

Now £9.99

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Ninjago 70656 garmadon, Garmadon, GARMADON!

This Ninjago movie set doesn’t have any money off, but it is notable for being exclusive to John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

Now £79.99

View Deal

Now £79.99

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Barbecue Deals

If you’re looking to take advantage of the summer weather, these are some top barbecue savings.

Best John Lewis BBQ Deals

Landmann Vinson 4-In-1 Charcoal BBQ Smoker

This unique barbecue cooks for up to 10 people, while its 4-in–1 functionality also enables you to smoke and cure food. Reduced to clear.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £279.00

View Deal

Now £279.00

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Machine Deals

John Lewis’ 2-year warranty on its coffee machines can really help set it apart from rivals.

Best John Lewis Coffee Machine Deals

Morphy Richards Accents Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker, Red

This handsome filter coffee maker has a reusable cupcake filter, which can optionally be used with disposable paper filters. Amazon has this currently for £5 more and you also get a 2-year warranty from John Lewis.

John Lewis

|

Save £5

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £5

|

John Lewis

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix, Piano Black

Buy this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine and you won't just enjoy mugfuls of frothy hot coffee, but you'll also get 120 free capsules at no extra cost.

John Lewis

|

Claim 120 free capsules

|

Now £119.99

View Deal

Now £119.99

|

Claim 120 free capsules

|

John Lewis

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Coffee Machine, Black (Claim 150 Free Nespresso Capsules)

The classic pod-based Nespresso experience, but with an extra dose of froth. The Lattissima Touch can make cappuccinos or latte macchiatos without fuss. Customers can claim 150 free Nespresso capsules with each purchase.

John Lewis

|

Save £80

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £80

|

John Lewis

De'Longhi ESAM2200 Venezia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, Silver

A sturdy coffee machine with a beautiful design to complement any kitchen decor.

John Lewis

|

Now £269.00

View Deal

Now £269.00

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Washing Machine Deals

Again, for a big ticket item like these, that extended warranty is a big selling point.

Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals

Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White

Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £529.90

View Deal

Now £529.90

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.

John Lewis

|

Now £359.00

View Deal

Now £359.00

|

John Lewis

AEG L6FBI941N Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White

This AEG washing machine is reduced to clear, and comes with a generous 9kg capacity and a ProTex drum that reduces the stretching of fabric.

John Lewis

|

Save £170

|

Now £379.00

View Deal

Now £379.00

|

Save £170

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals

Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals

Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

£150 cashback

|

Now £799.99

View Deal

Now £799.99

|

£150 cashback

|

John Lewis

Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel

This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Now £1,769.00

View Deal

Now £1,769.00

|

John Lewis

Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver

A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.

AO

|

Save £310

|

Now £1,289.00

View Deal

Now £1,289.00

|

Save £310

|

AO

Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.

AO

|

Save £180

|

Now £459.00

View Deal

Now £459.00

|

Save £180

|

AO

(Back to top)

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.