Blast those festive bangers well into 2020 with Amazon’s limited time only offer on its music streaming service, offering the first four months at just 99p for Music Unlimited.

Not 99p a month but 99p across the entire four month promotional period, you can enjoy Amazon’s expansive library offered through Music Unlimited with a substantial £38.97 saving. With the usual rate setting you back £9.99 a month, Prime members can also look to save a decent portion of their cash with a £30.97 saving at the slightly discounted rate of £7.99 a month.

Amazon Music Unlimited Deal Amazon Music Unlimited Sign up to Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service and pay just 99p for your first four months of ad-free, high quality music. Download and listen offline and enjoy over 50 million songs, as well as curated playlists.

The perfect opportunity to trial Music Unlimited if you’re considering flying the Spotify or Apple Music nest, or you’re simply looking to finally take the plunge and spend on ad-free streaming, this Unlimited Music deal from Amazon comes at a perfect time.

Unlike Prime Music which comes free to Prime members and offers a somewhat restricted version with a catalogue of two million songs, Amazon’s Unlimited Music streaming service gives everything an audiophile could want, whether you want to dive back into childhood favourites for that hit of nostalgia, or you’re looking to jam to the latest releases.

Boasting over 50 million songs, Unlimited Music has curated playlists and stations to help you both discover and rediscover some absolute banners.

Of course, Amazon’s Music Unlimited service also comes with all the ease of saving and listening to your favourite tracks offline, as well as coming completely ad-free, allowing a fluid and high quality listening experience that allows you to really enjoy and immerse yourself in good music.

It’s also worth noting if you’re all aboard the Alexa train, Music Unlimited is the perfect companion to the likes of the Echo and Echo Dot in comparison to other music streaming services, able to pull up exactly what you want to listen to with more unique voice commands like, “Alexa, play 90s soft rock.”

Giving you all of Music Unlimited’s best features for 99p for the first four months, thereafter pay £9.99 a month (or £7.99 for Prime members). Not a convert? You can cancel anytime, able to enjoy this sweet price and then jump ship before automatic renewal at the end of your fourth month.

