JBL’s latest portable speaker is now the cheapest it’s been all year

JBL’s latest portable speaker is the cheapest its been over on Amazon right now.

The JBL Go 4 was announced back in January, but it’s just dropped to a new low price of £32.99 on Amazon. Its typical price is £44.99, so this represents a nice 27% saving.

Looking across the colour options, this saving applies to six out of the seven. Even the exception to that (the Blue model) is only about £1 more, though.

This is a strictly limited time offer, according to Amazon, so we’d recommend acting quick if you want one.

So what are you getting for your money? The JBL Go 4 is a tiny portable Bluetooth speaker that packs greatly expanded options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing through Auracast. Indeed, at this price you might be tempted to buy a few and pair them up for a wider sound.

It’s a tiny thing, measuring 943 x 757 x 422mm and weighing 190g, which is about the weight of your averag smartphone. Despite its compact size, however, you’ll be able to get an estimated seven hours of playback time out of it.

You can also count on Bluetooth v5.3 with LE audio for strong connectivity, as well as an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. This is one speaker you can use by the pool or on the beach without worry.

All in all, this is one of the cheapest and best portable speaker deals around right now.

