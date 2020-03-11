Jazz up your Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 67% off this lush LED Case

Samsung’s very own-brand LED cover for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now well under half the price.

When it comes to phone manufacturers and its own range of protective cases for its handsets, things can get quite steep in terms of pricing. That’s why it’s no surprise that, at full price, the Samsung LED Cover for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes to £49.99.

Thankfully Amazon have slashed the price by a substantial 67%, bringing the eye-catching case down to £16.49 – a cost we’d feel far more inclined to spend on, essentially, a piece of plastic.

Ever had visions of replicating the night sky with your phone. Well, now you can achieve those very…niche dreams with the Samsung LED case, the perfect fit for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Even better, with its design, you can keep a tab on your incoming notifications, even if your handset is face down on your desk at work or in a meeting.

With LEDs embedded into the case’s shell, this Galaxy Note 10 Plus cover offers an abundance of fun features that can be both useful and also just incredibly novelty.

Activated when placing your handset face down or removing the S Pen, the lights will fade in and out, creating a fun light show. If that floats your boat, this is the case for you.

More niftily still, the LEDs can create icons to notify you of incoming notifications, including third party applications beyond text messages and phone calls. From a speech bubble to a phone icon, this is a subtle way to check your phone without actually…checking it.

Taking a group snap? When selecting the camera timer, the LEDs can also form a countdown, letting you and your friends know when to ready their poses for the money shot.

The LED icons can even be customised to give your handset its own individual spin with animal icons and more, able to appear when taking a photo in the mirror. Better still, you can match the back of your phone to your home or lockscreen wallpaper.

A twist on the iconic avocado translucent case, this official Samsung LED case certainly adds something fun to your handset, whilst also protecting its back panel from any unwanted scuffs and scratches.

Still available at its full price on the official Samsung store, pick up from Amazon now with this huge 67%, saving.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…