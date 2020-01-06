Last year’s Black Friday event saw the Sonos Beam drop to a decent £329, but Amazon has one-upped itself with the fantastic soundbar now reduced to £315.

No doubt, the Sonos Beam is an excellent choice when it comes to high quality soundbars with some added smarts, awarded a 10 out of 10 rating from Trusted Reviews. It goes without saying, then, that any kind of discount is worthy of note and this 21% saving is no different.

Best Sonos Beam Deal Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black Pick up the Sonos Beam, the soundbar that features smart capabilities with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri compatibility. It offers great sound, whether you want to listen to music or watch a movie with Trueplay allowing the Sonos Beam to adapt to its environment and optimise sound.

Slashing a total of £84 off the original £399 RRP, Amazon is now allowing you to pick up the Sonos Beam in either its black or white variant and maximise on top audio in your home.

Perhaps one of the features that makes the Sonos Beam stand out above the rest is its smart controls with built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility, as well as Google Assistant and Siri integration depending on your household’s smart home ecosystem. With this in mind, Sonos looks to achieve the perfect smart speaker for your living room, offering soundbar worthy audio with smart capabilities to help you around the home.

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the specs on this attractive looking soundbar. Featuring Trueplay, the Sonos Beam can well and truly read the room, able to analyse the environment its in and understand the acoustics to deliver optimal sound.

It also packs five far-field microphones, as well as multi-channel echo cancellation, ensuring the Sonos Beam immediately hears any of your requests.

Much like other Sonos speakers, you can also expect the familiarity of multi-room audio, allowing you to connect the Sonos Beam to any other Sonos speakers you have to play music around the home. This goes for achieving even better immersive audio when watching something on your TV, too, boasting an impressive soundscape that picked up on dialogue and zingy sound effects that almost hit you with their soundwaves.

Best Sonos Beam Deal Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Control in Black Pick up the Sonos Beam, the soundbar that features smart capabilities with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri compatibility. It offers great sound, whether you want to listen to music or watch a movie with Trueplay allowing the Sonos Beam to adapt to its environment and optimise sound.

In our shining review, we concluded: “This soundbar does a bit of everything and does it well. It excels at both music and movie soundtracks… all of that, and it’s far more affordable than the Sonos Playbar and Playbase – still viable options if you want a little extra power at the sacrifice of some smart functionality.”

Now down to an appealing £315, save £84 on its usual hefty price in white or black.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…