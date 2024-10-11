Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I’ve never seen better value than this refurbished Honor 90 deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 90 is a cracking mid-range phone that cost £450 when it launched last year. This price on a refurbished model seems like a mistake, but it isn’t.

Head on over to Honor’s UK website and you’ll find the Honor 90 for just £179.99 for the 8GB model with 256GB of storage. You can choose from the attractive emerald green colour or black, and there’s free shipping too.

Honor 90 refurb is insanely cheap

Honor 90 refurb is insanely cheap

The mid-range Honor 90 phone  was £449.99 when it launched last year. This refurbished model brings the price down to £179.99

  • Honor
  • Refurbished
  • £179.99
View Deal

If you’re a little nervous about buying a refurbished phone, there’s free returns within 14 days. Honor promises: “An item in very good condition that may have seen limited use and fully functions. The item may have minor cosmetic imperfections.”

The device has been inspected and cleaned and it comes with a charging cable and charger. There’s also a one-year limited warranty to ease your post-purchase woes.

We gave this phone a four-star review when it arrived last summer, headlined by its excellent 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with easy on the eyes 3840Hz PWM dimming. There’s also an enormous 200-megepixel main camera, joined by a 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor. The 40-megapixel selfie camera is also a bonus. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that can be replenished rapidly thanks to the 66W wired charging.

The lockscreen on the Honor 90
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses

Pros

  • One of the best screens at this price
  • Solid main camera
  • Reliable battery life

Cons

  • MagicOS is clunky
  • No wireless charging
  • Mono audio

Our reviewer recommended the Honor 90 if you use your handset primarily for entertainment. It has a gorgeous display and long battery life that makes it a great option for streaming and gaming.

In his review, Thomas Deehan concluded: “After spending several weeks with the phone, I’m pleased to say that I’m genuinely impressed with what Honor has been able to achieve here. Not only is the base model slightly cheaper than the starting price of its predecessor, but it now offers one of the best viewing experiences you can find at this end of the market.”

You might like…

Galaxy S21 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Galaxy S21 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
This Amazon tablet deal can keep the kids entertained on the cheap

This Amazon tablet deal can keep the kids entertained on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop for just £19.99

It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop for just £19.99

Jessica Gorringe 9 hours ago
When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, we can forget the iPhone 16

When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, we can forget the iPhone 16

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This is the Meta Quest 3 deal we’ve been waiting for

This is the Meta Quest 3 deal we’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This Asus Chromebook is still selling at its Prime Day price

This Asus Chromebook is still selling at its Prime Day price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words