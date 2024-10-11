I’ve never seen better value than this refurbished Honor 90 deal

The Honor 90 is a cracking mid-range phone that cost £450 when it launched last year. This price on a refurbished model seems like a mistake, but it isn’t.

Head on over to Honor’s UK website and you’ll find the Honor 90 for just £179.99 for the 8GB model with 256GB of storage. You can choose from the attractive emerald green colour or black, and there’s free shipping too.

Refurbished

If you’re a little nervous about buying a refurbished phone, there’s free returns within 14 days. Honor promises: “An item in very good condition that may have seen limited use and fully functions. The item may have minor cosmetic imperfections.”

The device has been inspected and cleaned and it comes with a charging cable and charger. There’s also a one-year limited warranty to ease your post-purchase woes.

We gave this phone a four-star review when it arrived last summer, headlined by its excellent 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with easy on the eyes 3840Hz PWM dimming. There’s also an enormous 200-megepixel main camera, joined by a 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor. The 40-megapixel selfie camera is also a bonus. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that can be replenished rapidly thanks to the 66W wired charging.

Our reviewer recommended the Honor 90 if you use your handset primarily for entertainment. It has a gorgeous display and long battery life that makes it a great option for streaming and gaming.

In his review, Thomas Deehan concluded: “After spending several weeks with the phone, I’m pleased to say that I’m genuinely impressed with what Honor has been able to achieve here. Not only is the base model slightly cheaper than the starting price of its predecessor, but it now offers one of the best viewing experiences you can find at this end of the market.”