It’s your last chance to get the Echo Pop for just £19.99

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you want to expand your smart home setup or take your first step into smart technology, this offer on the Echo Pop is not one to be missed. 

Save a massive £25 and get the Echo Pop for just £19.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon. That works out to a huge 56% saving off its usual price tag. 

Available in four colours, Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal, the Echo Pop is a stylish Bluetooth smart speaker that naturally features Amazon’s assistant, Alexa. 

The inclusion of Alexa means you can control the Echo Pop with just your voice. Alexa itself also boasts heaps of features and skills that includes telling you the news headlines and weather, to setting timers and alarms. Plus it even answers your most random trivia questions by checking the internet for you. 

As the Echo Pop includes a front-firing speaker that delivers full sound, simply ask Alexa to play your favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks and experience room-immersing audio quality. 

You can also use your Echo Pop as a convenient smart home hub by connecting compatible smart home devices such as light bulbs or even your thermostat and controlling them with just your voice. 

Have more than one Echo device? Connect the Echo Pop to another compatible Echo smart speaker and surround yourself with multi-room music or create your own intercom to check in with other members of your household. 

In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluded that the Echo Pop is a “cool-looking smart speaker” and advises “if you’re after a basic smart speaker for general requests and smart home control, this speaker could work.”

If you’re looking for an affordable smart speaker to upgrade your smart home setup then this deal on the Amazon Echo Pop is worth snapping up. At just £19.99, you’d be hard pressed to find a more affordable smart speaker than this one.

