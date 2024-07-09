Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It’s your last chance to get Sky TV and Sky Sports massively discounted

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a great price on Sky TV and Sky Sports, you’ll need to act quick to take advantage of this discounted price.

Sky is offering a massive discount on its Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix Basic package, but only until this Thursday at 12pm.

The offer gets you this comprehensive entertainment bundle for £43 a month across a 24 month contract, rather than its usual £52 price. That’s a saving of £216 over the span of the contract.

Save £9 a month on Sky Stream with Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix

Save £9 a month on Sky Stream with Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix

Sky is offering an impressive discount on a Sky Stream bundle with Sky Sports, Sky TV  and Netflix Basic – but you need to be quick.

  • Sky
  • Save £9 a month
  • Now £43 a month
View Deal

All of this hinges on Sky’s (relatively) new Sky Stream streaming box, which we’re big fans of. We awarded this compact box of tricks 4.5 out of 5, crediting it for being “A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky”.

The interface is an intuitive joy to use, and a commendably platform-agnostic one at that. It doesn’t favour Sky content over, say, the latest Netflix or Disney+ shows.

Sky’s Playlist feature is a thing of simple beauty, letting you bookmark favoured content for later consumption.

Other benefits include in-built voice search, which works with the likes of YouTube and Netflix as well as Sky’s own content.

Picture performance is also excellent, whether you’re talking HD or 4K resolutions. There’s HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, but not HDR10+. Overall, our reviewer found there to be “high levels of detail and sharpness where required, plus satisfying clarity and strong colours”.

It’s a great streaming device, and with Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, and Netflix bundled in you really can’t ask for much more.

You might like…

The affordable CMF Phone 1 just got even cheaper

The affordable CMF Phone 1 just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy 48 mins ago
The Nothing Phone (2) can’t be beaten at this price

The Nothing Phone (2) can’t be beaten at this price

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words