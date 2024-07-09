It’s your last chance to get Sky TV and Sky Sports massively discounted

If you’re after a great price on Sky TV and Sky Sports, you’ll need to act quick to take advantage of this discounted price.

Sky is offering a massive discount on its Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix Basic package, but only until this Thursday at 12pm.

The offer gets you this comprehensive entertainment bundle for £43 a month across a 24 month contract, rather than its usual £52 price. That’s a saving of £216 over the span of the contract.

All of this hinges on Sky’s (relatively) new Sky Stream streaming box, which we’re big fans of. We awarded this compact box of tricks 4.5 out of 5, crediting it for being “A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky”.

The interface is an intuitive joy to use, and a commendably platform-agnostic one at that. It doesn’t favour Sky content over, say, the latest Netflix or Disney+ shows.

Sky’s Playlist feature is a thing of simple beauty, letting you bookmark favoured content for later consumption.

Other benefits include in-built voice search, which works with the likes of YouTube and Netflix as well as Sky’s own content.

Picture performance is also excellent, whether you’re talking HD or 4K resolutions. There’s HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, but not HDR10+. Overall, our reviewer found there to be “high levels of detail and sharpness where required, plus satisfying clarity and strong colours”.

It’s a great streaming device, and with Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, and Netflix bundled in you really can’t ask for much more.