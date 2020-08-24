It’s your last chance to get nearly £70 off this curved Samsung 4K TV

On the hunt for a solid 4K TV on the cheap? AO’s got you covered with a fantastic deal on Samsung’s 49-inch curved UE49RU7300 TV. Best not to wait around though, as the deal is only available until tomorrow.

As it stands, AO’s already knocked £50 off the price of Samsung’s 4K set, but by using the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can bring the price down even further to reach the bargain rate of just £379.05.

Samsung Curved 4K TV Deal Samsung UE49RU7300 49-Inch 4K Smart TV The curved Samsung UE49RU7300 TV is now down to one of its lowest prices for a limited time only – with the discount code PRODUCT5 expiring tomorrow.

Perfect for sports fans and family movie nights, the UE49RU7300’s curved display allows for a wider field of view, allowing everyone to get in on the action. Plus, with 4K compatibility, you can watch your favourite shows and films as they were meant to be seen in a crisp, clean format.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular TV, the model does have a high 5-star rating on the product page, with one customer detailing: “I find the curved screen seems more immersive and worth the slight extra over the flat alternative.”

In our experience, Samsung TVs have always held up however, and the company has a great reputation for building superb sets with a stylish user interface to boot.

Speaking of which, the UE49RU7300 is also a smart TV which means it has built-in access to a whole host of streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, BT Sport and BBC iPlayer. No need to buy an additional streaming stick/box – all the apps you’d want are already here.

There are also three HDMI ports on the TV, allowing you to hook up gaming consoles, laptops and more.

A deal like this on a curved set is genuinely a rare find, and it’s unlikely that something this good will pop up again until Black Friday. So if you want to bag a bargain, be sure to nab this deal before the code PRODUCT5 expires tomorrow.

