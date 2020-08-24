Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

It’s your last chance to get nearly £70 off this curved Samsung 4K TV

Thomas Deehan |

On the hunt for a solid 4K TV on the cheap? AO’s got you covered with a fantastic deal on Samsung’s 49-inch curved UE49RU7300 TV. Best not to wait around though, as the deal is only available until tomorrow.

As it stands, AO’s already knocked £50 off the price of Samsung’s 4K set, but by using the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, you can bring the price down even further to reach the bargain rate of just £379.05.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Samsung Curved 4K TV Deal

Samsung UE49RU7300 49-Inch 4K Smart TV

The curved Samsung UE49RU7300 TV is now down to one of its lowest prices for a limited time only – with the discount code PRODUCT5 expiring tomorrow.

AO (via eBay)

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

Now £379.05

View Deal

Now £379.05

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

AO (via eBay)

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Perfect for sports fans and family movie nights, the UE49RU7300’s curved display allows for a wider field of view, allowing everyone to get in on the action. Plus, with 4K compatibility, you can watch your favourite shows and films as they were meant to be seen in a crisp, clean format.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular TV, the model does have a high 5-star rating on the product page, with one customer detailing: “I find the curved screen seems more immersive and worth the slight extra over the flat alternative.”

In our experience, Samsung TVs have always held up however, and the company has a great reputation for building superb sets with a stylish user interface to boot.

Speaking of which, the UE49RU7300 is also a smart TV which means it has built-in access to a whole host of streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, BT Sport and BBC iPlayer. No need to buy an additional streaming stick/box – all the apps you’d want are already here.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Samsung Curved 4K TV Deal

Samsung UE49RU7300 49-Inch 4K Smart TV

The curved Samsung UE49RU7300 TV is now down to one of its lowest prices for a limited time only – with the discount code PRODUCT5 expiring tomorrow.

AO (via eBay)

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

Now £379.05

View Deal

Now £379.05

|

Use code PRODUCT5

|

AO (via eBay)

Powered by Trusted Reviews

There are also three HDMI ports on the TV, allowing you to hook up gaming consoles, laptops and more.

A deal like this on a curved set is genuinely a rare find, and it’s unlikely that something this good will pop up again until Black Friday. So if you want to bag a bargain, be sure to nab this deal before the code PRODUCT5 expires tomorrow.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Thomas Deehan
Commercial Content Editor
Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…
Thomas Deehan

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX