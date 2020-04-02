Play with your mates in other households with this saving on the Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month pass.

Between the launch of the ever adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons and much of the UK pledging to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, there never was more of a need for the Nintendo Switch’s online pass, with Local Play all but redundant unless you happen to have more than one console under your roof.

Usually setting you back £17.99 a year for the 365 Day pass, that same subscription has been reduced to £14.85 on ShopTo, giving you access at a discounted rate before it automatically renews to £17.99 a year.

Opening you up to a gateway of multiplayer gaming opportunities, all you need is a decent Wi-Fi connection, the Switch friend codes of your pals and a couple of games in common to compete. This includes games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its returning Battle Mode, as well as Splatoon 2 and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Of course, with the fun-filled arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can also island hop to visit your friend’s homes, or have them take a flight on Dodo Airlines to come see your island instead. You can check out how they’re progressing, meet their neighbours and maybe even receive a cheeky DIY recipe here and there.

You can even see what different things they have stocked in Nook’s Cranny, or the various pieces of fashion available in the Able Sisters shop. Online play on Animal Crossing: New Horizons also allows you to send letters and gifts to your friends.

As well as multiplayer gameplay within games you own, you can also gain access to a ton of classic retro games such as Super Mario Bros, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Great value for money when you consider it’s just £1.24 a month at this £14.85 rate, the Nintendo Online 12 Month pass opens your gaming world up so much more, from new features to competing against friends and family who have their own Switch console.

Down to just £14.85 on ShopTo, make the most of this great discount on the already affordable Nintendo Online 12 Month Pass.

