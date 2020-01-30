Is this the best home security bundle available right now?

Two smart home devices that go hand in hand, get the Blink XT2 and Echo Show 5 for under £100.

Amazon is known to offer some pretty exceptional bundles, especially when it comes to smart home devices that can work seamlessly together – and this Blink XT2 smart home security camera and Echo Show 5 duo is no different.

Blink XT2 and Echo Show 5 Bundle Deal Blink XT2 1-Camera System and Echo Show 5 A great smart home duo, enjoy the smart display of the Echo Show 5 with its 5.5-inch touchscreen or get a live feed to your security camera with the Blink XT2, which can alert you when motion is detected.

Buying separately would total these two devices at £159.98 in your Amazon basket. However, in this slick limited time offer, pay just £99.99 for both and save £59.99 today.

Let’s start with the Echo Show 5. Sitting as Amazon’s smallest smart display with its 5.5-inch touchscreen display, you can enjoy all the helpful offerings of Alexa just with more visual results. This means asking for a recipe doesn’t result in you quickly scrawling it down on the nearest piece of paper – you can easily read from the Echo Show 5’s screen and follow along as you work up your magic in the kitchen.

This also means you can pull up things to watch on Prime Video simply by asking Alexa, as well as playing music with the option of having the lyrics right there for you to read, ideal if you fancy a bit of solo karaoke.

With its 1MP camera, you can also make video calls to loved ones with the option to physically turn off both the camera and microphone with a shutter when you want that added layer of privacy.

Of course, much like with Amazon’s smart speakers, the Echo Show 5 can also be used to connect and control other smart home devices and works especially well with smart security cameras.

Enter the Blink XT2 smart security camera, able to endure any weathers with the option to have indoor or outdoor installation thanks to its IP65 water resistant rating.

The Blink XT2 smart security camera is able to alert you to your connected smartphone or, indeed, Echo Show 5, when it detects motion, allowing you to see any suspicious behaviour or whether it’s simply a deliveryman. With its two-way audio system, you can then speak directly, as well as clips being able to store in the Cloud for further future investigation.

Blink XT2 and Echo Show 5 Bundle Deal Blink XT2 1-Camera System and Echo Show 5 A great smart home duo, enjoy the smart display of the Echo Show 5 with its 5.5-inch touchscreen or get a live feed to your security camera with the Blink XT2, which can alert you when motion is detected.

With Night Vision too, you constantly have that extra layer of security, recording in 1080p HD in the day and infrared HD at night.

A great set of devices to buy together, save yourself £59.99 and buy the Echo Show 5 and Blink XT2 smart security camera for just £99.99 in this Amazon bundle.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…