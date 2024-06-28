Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is there a better iPhone deal right now than this?

Anyone on the hunt for their next iPhone upgrade absolutely needs to check out this phenomenal iPhone 13 Pro Max deal.

Right now you can get the once flagship handset for just £599 ‘like new’ at Giffgaff. For added peace of mind, these refurbished handsets come with a two-year warranty, so you’ll be protected well into the future.

Given that the iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts the same A15 Bionic chipset found in the newer iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, you won’t have to worry about the phone becoming obsolete in a few years either as Apple has a long history of supporting older devices. Even the upcoming iOS 18 update will be coming to 2018’s iPhone XR.

Plus, it’s also worth mentioning that arguably ever since the iPhone 13 range, changes to Apple’s handsets have been rather minimal. The only big things you’ll be missing out on are the new Dynamic Island camera cut-out and a USB-C port, both of which can be found on iPhone 15 devices. Beyond that however, there’s a ton to love about this phone.

For starters, the 13 Pro Max’s luscious 6.7-inch OLED display is gorgeous to look at, and can bring out the best in any content you might want to watch or any games you feel like playing. Thanks to the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, scrolling through apps is also incredibly smooth.

As you’d expect from a phone that originally cost £1049 at launch, the three camera set-up on the back is outstanding. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “[The] 12-megapixel wide camera has far larger pixels and a wider aperture than the 12 Pro Max, allowing more light into the sensor for better low-light performance and a more natural depth of field effect. The benefit of both of these becomes clear when shooting at night, where pictures are clear and detailed without as much reliance on the slower night mode.”

The iPhone 13 range was also the first of its kind to introduce Apple’s Cinematic Mode for filming, which adds a lovely bokeh effect in real time to your footage. For content creators, it’s a must-have feature.

You will need to add a £10 Giffgaff SIM to your purchase in order to access this deal, but that SIM can be cancelled immediately afterwards to avoid any further payments. For existing iPhone users and even Android folk looking to make the jump, this is a deal that’s well worth making use of.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

