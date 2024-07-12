Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is the iPhone 14 the biggest Apple bargain now? I think so

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re after an iPhone that gives you tons of features at a price that doesn’t break the bank then I don’t think you’ll find anything better than the iPhone 14 right now.

Despite having had only one major successor since the phone’s 2022 launch, the iPhone 14 has seen its price plummet to the same level that you’d expect from a mid-range phone, and not that far off the price of the far lesser powered iPhone SE.

Specifically, you can now get the iPhone 14 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £499. Given that the phone cost £849 at launch, it’s almost unbelievable that it’s dropped to such a degree in just one generational cycle, but it does mean that it is by far the biggest bargain available for anyone looking to upgrade.

iPhone 14 for just £499

iPhone 14 for just £499

With great photo and video chops, the latest version of iOS and plenty of software updates ahead of it, the iPhone 14 is now a true Apple bargain at just £499.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Just £499
View Deal

Despite the iPhone 15 now taking centre stage, the iPhone 14 is still set to receive many years of software and security updates as Apple has shown plenty of times that it is one of the leading companies where long-term support is concerned. For instance, 2018’s iPhone XR is still going to receive the iOS 18 update that’s set to drop later this year.

As an extra incentive for peace of mind, Giffgaff throws in a two-year warranty as standard for any of its ‘like new’ devices, so you’re covered on the hardware front as well. It is worth mentioning that you do need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your order, but that can be cancelled right away to avoid any future costs.

Back to the handset itself, the iPhone 14 introduced two major safety features in the form of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. The former can recognise if you’ve been in an accident and call the local authorities on your behalf, while the latter lets you connect to a satellite in the event that you’re stranded without any network signal. While you hope never to use them, it is helpful to know that these features are there.

The iPhone 14 is also a beast when it comes to photo and video. In his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “In daylight situations, the iPhone 14 takes excellent snaps – just like the iPhone 13 did. Colours pop just the right amount, there’s lots of detail and excellent dynamic range. The bigger sensor also gives a shallower depth of field than the iPhone 13, allowing for a more natural blurry background when shooting up close.”

There’s still a lot to love about the iPhone 14 in 2024 so if you’re on the hunt for an iPhone upgrade that doesn’t decimate your budget then this £499 offer is well worth jumping on.

You might like…

These 5-star Sony earbuds are now just £40

These 5-star Sony earbuds are now just £40

Jessica Gorringe 27 mins ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal than this

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

Chris Smith 2 days ago
You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words