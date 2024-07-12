Is the iPhone 14 the biggest Apple bargain now? I think so

If you’re after an iPhone that gives you tons of features at a price that doesn’t break the bank then I don’t think you’ll find anything better than the iPhone 14 right now.

Despite having had only one major successor since the phone’s 2022 launch, the iPhone 14 has seen its price plummet to the same level that you’d expect from a mid-range phone, and not that far off the price of the far lesser powered iPhone SE.

Specifically, you can now get the iPhone 14 refurbished in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £499. Given that the phone cost £849 at launch, it’s almost unbelievable that it’s dropped to such a degree in just one generational cycle, but it does mean that it is by far the biggest bargain available for anyone looking to upgrade.

Despite the iPhone 15 now taking centre stage, the iPhone 14 is still set to receive many years of software and security updates as Apple has shown plenty of times that it is one of the leading companies where long-term support is concerned. For instance, 2018’s iPhone XR is still going to receive the iOS 18 update that’s set to drop later this year.

As an extra incentive for peace of mind, Giffgaff throws in a two-year warranty as standard for any of its ‘like new’ devices, so you’re covered on the hardware front as well. It is worth mentioning that you do need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your order, but that can be cancelled right away to avoid any future costs.

Back to the handset itself, the iPhone 14 introduced two major safety features in the form of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. The former can recognise if you’ve been in an accident and call the local authorities on your behalf, while the latter lets you connect to a satellite in the event that you’re stranded without any network signal. While you hope never to use them, it is helpful to know that these features are there.

The iPhone 14 is also a beast when it comes to photo and video. In his review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “In daylight situations, the iPhone 14 takes excellent snaps – just like the iPhone 13 did. Colours pop just the right amount, there’s lots of detail and excellent dynamic range. The bigger sensor also gives a shallower depth of field than the iPhone 13, allowing for a more natural blurry background when shooting up close.”

There’s still a lot to love about the iPhone 14 in 2024 so if you’re on the hunt for an iPhone upgrade that doesn’t decimate your budget then this £499 offer is well worth jumping on.