Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra worth buying when the S23 Ultra is this cheap?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Refurbished is the new, well, new and this offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes us seriously question the rationale of splashing out double that for the new Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Giffgaff is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘Like New’ condition for just £649. That’s almost half of the £1,249 price the phone went on sale for in early 2023.

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £649

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £649

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra has plenty left in the tank yet and this ‘Like New’ deal from Giffgaff puts it in your hand for just £649.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like New’
  • £649
View Deal

That’s the same price as the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, which Samsung announced this week to great acclaim. And there are even cheaper options for phones in good, very good and excellent conditions too.

While all of the new features announced with the Galaxy S25 Ultra make this seem like an easy choice, it’s not that straightforward.

First of all there’s the question of (at least) £600. Think of what you could get with £600 – especially when the Galaxy S23 is an absolutely great phone that’s likely to get lots of the cool features announced as part of the One UI 7 update.

You can take a look at the differences in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison. As for the S23 Ultra on its individual merits, Our reviewer loved this flagship handset, giving it a 4.5 star review from a possible five, in an updated review a year ago.

“The release of the newer S24 Ultra doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder,” wrote Lewis Painter. “It has a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance, even if it can’t quite compete with its replacement’s upgraded telephoto setup.”

At this price it’s a very tempting phone.

If you haven’t heard of Giffgaff before, it’s a mobile virtual network operator that’s powered by the O2 network. That means you’ll be getting the same quality service and data speeds as you would on O2.

Giffgaff encourages you to sign up for an 18-month contract starting at £10 a month with 25GB of data, but you can also grab a no-contract rolling deal you can cancel at any time.

You might like…

I think Amazon just fixed the price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

I think Amazon just fixed the price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals

We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus pre-order deals: free Galaxy Buds 3 Pro included

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus pre-order deals: free Galaxy Buds 3 Pro included

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals: exclusive gift card available

Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals: exclusive gift card available

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Save on this 5-star rated Wi-Fi extender and bring top speeds to the whole home

Save on this 5-star rated Wi-Fi extender and bring top speeds to the whole home

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Galaxy S24 price plummets further on eve of Galaxy S25 launch

Galaxy S24 price plummets further on eve of Galaxy S25 launch

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access