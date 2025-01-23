Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra worth buying when the S23 Ultra is this cheap?

Refurbished is the new, well, new and this offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes us seriously question the rationale of splashing out double that for the new Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Giffgaff is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘Like New’ condition for just £649. That’s almost half of the £1,249 price the phone went on sale for in early 2023.

That’s the same price as the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, which Samsung announced this week to great acclaim. And there are even cheaper options for phones in good, very good and excellent conditions too.

While all of the new features announced with the Galaxy S25 Ultra make this seem like an easy choice, it’s not that straightforward.

First of all there’s the question of (at least) £600. Think of what you could get with £600 – especially when the Galaxy S23 is an absolutely great phone that’s likely to get lots of the cool features announced as part of the One UI 7 update.

You can take a look at the differences in our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comparison. As for the S23 Ultra on its individual merits, Our reviewer loved this flagship handset, giving it a 4.5 star review from a possible five, in an updated review a year ago.

“The release of the newer S24 Ultra doesn’t detract from the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a strong all-rounder,” wrote Lewis Painter. “It has a stellar display, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and very good camera performance, even if it can’t quite compete with its replacement’s upgraded telephoto setup.”

At this price it’s a very tempting phone.

If you haven’t heard of Giffgaff before, it’s a mobile virtual network operator that’s powered by the O2 network. That means you’ll be getting the same quality service and data speeds as you would on O2.

Giffgaff encourages you to sign up for an 18-month contract starting at £10 a month with 25GB of data, but you can also grab a no-contract rolling deal you can cancel at any time.