iPhone XR for just £23 a month, Save £160 on a De’Longhi Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – Daily Deals

1. Far Cry 5 – Save £37.14

In typical Far Cry fashion, Far Cry 5 provides yet another stunning open world, tons of explosions and a classic villain designed to haunt you well after you finish the game. All that for just £22.85 you say? Sounds like a bargain to me.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog’s Lair Bundle – Save £12.99

Yesterday we had a fantastic offer on NASA inspired LEGO but this one’s strictly for fans of Harry Potter. When bought as a bundle, you can get these two iconic Harry Potter scenes (the Whomping Willow and Aragog’s Lair) for just £54.99, saving £12.99 in the process.

3. iPhone XR – £23/month, £330 upfront on O2

At a far more affordable price than the iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR is looking to be this year’s hot ticket. O2 (via e2save) is currently offering the cheapest monthly rate for the iPhone XR, coming in at just £23 a month for 3GB of data, and £330 upfront. The total cost of ownership only comes to £882, which isn’t that much more than the SIM-free version of the phone. The deal itself is a tad hidden, so it requires some scrolling down the page to find it but it’s certainly worth the trouble.

4. De’Longhi Coffee Machine – Save £160

Ask any coffee aficionado and they’ll tell you the same thing: bean-to-cup machines are great but they don’t come cheap. Case in point, this De’Longhi Caffe’ Corso usually costs £349.99 but Amazon has seen fit to squash the price down to just £189.99, a ridiculously huge saving of £160. That morning cup of coffee will taste so much better knowing just how much money you saved.