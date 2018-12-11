Best iPhone XR Deals in the UK for February 2019

Best iPhone XR Deals: If you’re after the more budget-friendly iPhone XR you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best UK deals across all the biggest networks.

Coming in at a far cheaper RRP of £749 – especially when compared to the iPhone XS Max’s £1099 starting price – it’s not hard to understand the iPhone XR’s appeal. It comes with many of the same great features of its more expensive siblings, as well as coming in a wider variety of colours to fit your personality.

If you’ve decided that upgrading to the iPhone XR is best option for you, then you’ve come to the right place. After plenty of research and deliberation on our part, we’ve brought together the very best iPhone XR deals – contract and SIM-free – and put them into one handy page.

The best iPhone XR deals right now

With these offers, you can expect to get plenty of value for money and a ton of data to boot.

What you need to know about the iPhone XR

Trusted Reviews score: 9/10 Recommended

It should be no secret by now that the iPhone XR is a fan-favourite amongst the Trusted Reviews team. Harkening back to the colourful days of the iPhone 5C, the iPhone XR combines style with the same powerful A12 Bionic chipset found in both the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. Don’t be fooled by its exterior, the iPhone XR means business.

While it’s true that the iPhone XR’s LCD display isn’t quite as robust as the OLED offering found on more expensive iPhones, its True Tone technology allows for crisp and clear colours nonetheless. The phone’s single rear camera set up also holds its own and can deliver some pretty impressive shots under most circumstances.

Review verdict: “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.

Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful. And if you do value the screen over everything else, then you can pay the extra £250/$250 to pick up the iPhone XS.”

iPhone XR Specs Comparison

iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max iPhone XR Display 5.8-inch or 6.5-inch 19.5:9

1124 x 2436 AMOLED 6.1-inch IPS LCD Processor Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic RAM TBC TBC Rear camera Dual 12 megapixels Single 12 megapixels Front camera 7 megapixels 7 megapixels Battery TBC TBC Software iOS 12 iOS 12 Storage 64/256/512GB 64/128/256GB

